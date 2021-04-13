unilad
Climate Change Is Causing Ethnic Groups In Uganda To Lose Their Gods

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 13 Apr 2021 18:30
Climate Change Is Causing Ethnic Groups In Uganda To Lose Their Gods

A religious group in Uganda believes climate change is causing them to lose their gods.

With global warming having a devastating effect on the country, such as flooding and melting its mountains’ ice caps, the Bakonzo ethnic group believe their gods are ‘angry’ with them.

According to the group’s cosmology, the snow capping the Rwenzori Mountains represents the god Kithasamba’s sperm, which then melts and carries life through the valley and into the savannah.

Because of this, the water is deemed sacred, as it ‘gives us life and fertilises our land’, Baluku Mikayir, a community elder and spiritual leader of the Ekisalhalha kya Kororo waterfall, said.

GarethBessant/Wikimedia Commons/CC-BY-4.0GarethBessant/Wikimedia Commons/CC-BY-4.0

He continued to explain to Vice, ‘After elders sacrifice to Kithasamba you see the snows shining bright, telling you that the planting season is starting. If the snows aren’t visible it’s a sign of calamity.’

According to Vice, each part of the ecosystem is inhabited by its own god, such as Kalisya being the spirit responsible for wildlife.

Water is a key part of Bakonzo’s cosmology, and where rivers meet is where spiritual leaders and gods consult with one another, but climate change has caused many of these sites to be threatened. In May last year, unusually heavy rains caused devastating landslides. Climate change is, therefore, affecting the group’s cultural existence.

Because of this, spiritual leaders have been left unable to talk to their gods, something that Mikayir says has made them angry.

DreadPirateBeth99/Wikimedia Commons/CC-BY-4.0
He explained:

We believe that the rivers are flooding and the snows are melting because the spirits are angry. Current religious practices are affecting us. Religious leaders are saying: ‘Don’t go and make sacrifices.’

‘The spirits are angry because no one is talking to them. We feel their anger,’ Mikayir added.

In the wake of the ongoing damage climate change is causing and last year’s devastating floods, groups such as the Cross-Cultural Foundation of Uganda have called on the government to more to protect cultural heritage sites being affected by global warming.

