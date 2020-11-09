unilad
Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour Cancelled For First Time In Ten Years

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 09 Nov 2020 11:31
With everything that’s going on in the world at the moment, I think we can all agree the festivities have officially started early this year.

But, while the wine is mulling, the Christmas songs are beating on in the background, and we’re about to consume a whole lot of festive food, there’s one sure sign of Christmas that we sadly won’t be seeing this year.

After 10 years of getting families into the spirt, the famed red Coca-Cola Christmas truck won’t be making an appearance in 2020, as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

The truck, which is adorned with festive lights and the famous Coca-Cola Father Christmas, usually visits around 40 destinations around the UK each year, getting everyone excited in the lead up to the holiday.

However, this year, the iconic truck sadly won’t be paying any visits, due to current coronavirus restrictions.

‘In light of further Covid-19 restrictions announced around the country and in line with Government guidelines, unfortunately, we can’t go ahead with our annual Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour this year,’ a spokesperson for Coca-Cola said in a statement.

‘We really look forward to welcoming people back next year when the Truck Tour returns.’

Fortunately, fans of the famed truck will still be able to look out for the famous jingle of the bells and the ‘holidays are coming’ tune as the famous advert makes its return to TV this festive season.

The truck might not be coming, but the holidays still are, so let’s keep the festivities alive.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

