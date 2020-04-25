College Students Charged With Assault After Feeding Their Foot Skin To Unsuspecting Roommate

Grated Cheese Feet Thumbnail Pixabay/Flickr

Friends prank their friends, it’s part of life. However, there’s always a line in the sand – and dead skin in a bag of cheese is definitely too far.

Advert

The incident unfolded at Northwest Iowa Community College (NCC) in the city of Sheldon, back in March this year. It was a slightly different time: the outbreak hadn’t yet reached the state, and while the initial warning signs were there, the scale of the virus was as yet unknown.

Ahead of more comprehensive lockdown measures, something rotten went down at NCC – March 13, 2020, will forever be the day in which a roommate in an Osceola Hall dorm room tucked into some grated cheese, unaware of the dead foot skin in the bag.

Dead Foot Skin Flickr

That’s right. Whether it was some sort of practical joke or genuine nastiness towards their peer, three girls orchestrated a foul snack for their roommate, sitting, watching, and probably giggling as they ate their epidermis.

Advert

They’ve paid the price for their actions, however. On Monday, April 20, the Sheldon Police Department charged 20-year-old Lindsey Ann Cundiff of Pocahontas, 19-year-old Kyiah Elaine Kastner of Sanborn and 20-year-old Ellie Thompson of Parker, SD, with assault, as per nwestiowa.com.

Grated Cheese Flickr

In the immediate fallout of the incident, it was unclear how exactly the victim had responded. How would you deal with the fact you’d eaten actual dead skin?

At the time, VICE contacted the campus for an update, and was told by spokesperson Kristin Kollbaum in an email: ‘We hold the quality of instruction and safety of our students and employees as our highest priorities. We are aware of the incident and are cooperating with the proper authorities in the investigation.’

Just five days after the ‘fourth roommate’ – whose name or gender hasn’t been revealed – ate the skin, NCC cancelled all in-person classes, resorting to online education indefinitely. While there had been plans to resume normal tuition in mid-April, the outbreak’s surging numbers have seen the online-only initiative be extended until at least May 20.

Northwest Iowa Community College Mascot Northwest Iowa Community College

Across all of Iowa, there have been more than 4,400 confirmed cases of the virus, with 107 deaths. While serious, it’s by far one of the lesser-impacted states: in New York, there have been more than 277,000 confirmed cases and 21,000 deaths.

There are currently no further details regarding court dates or the punitive measures the culprits will face in the case, nor is it known whether the fourth roommate is still staying in the dorm – one would hope they returned home or are staying with someone else.

Advert