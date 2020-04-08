Colorado Guy Bitten On Cheek By Black Widow Spider In His Sleep Nearly Blinded
A man who developed a serious infection and was nearly left blind after he was bitten on the cheek by venomous Black Window spider is now speaking out to warn others.
30-year-old Nicholas Cook, of Denver, Colorado awoke to a burning sensation on his face, with two gaping wounds on his cheek. Two days after this, he noticed another painful wound, this time on his belly.
Check out a video of his injuries below, but only if you’ve got a strong stomach:
Nicholas had no clue as to where the injuries had come from, and, in the hopes that the pain would fade, decided to leave them.
However, within the space of just 48 hours, the wounds had doubled in size, with the swelling on his stomach oozing puss.
Believing he had been bitten by a poisonous spider, Nicholas went to the emergency room to get himself checked over. His symptoms had quickly worsened, and he had started suffering chills and a cold sweat.
Doctors at the emergency room informed Nicholas he had been bitten by a Black Widow spider, but – unable to give him medication and antivenom – sent him home with pain relief.
Nicholas said:
I awoke to a searing burning sensation that was comparable to a hornet sting, but did not subside, and felt like it was slowly expanding, coupled with swelling with it. The one on my stomach happened two days after, and it started as just a small bump but turned into that within 48 hours.
I took Benadryl and put an icepack on it, having an extreme dislike for hospitals and medical bills from almost a decade ago still haunting me, I decided to wait and research what exactly had happened.
It didn’t take long to deduce that I had been bitten by a poisonous spider, if you looked close you could see two small dots in the centre of the swelling. The pain had not subsided nor was the swelling slowing down so I went to the closest Emergency Room.
After filling out a questionnaire on why I was needing help, a nurse soon came in to see the bite, jotted down a couple of things and informed me that the doctor would be in shortly. I was experiencing a cold sweat and chills and the pressure from the swelling was so horrible at this point.
He continued:
I wanted nothing more than to have it relieved. The doctor comes in and informs me that they have no specific medicines or antivenom available for a Black Widow bite specifically.
Instead they could provide pain relief and a handful of prescriptions to combat swelling and the other symptoms.
I asked if lancing it was needed, with the doctor saying it wouldn’t be necessary at the time and to come back if the symptoms worsened or didn’t drain on its own.
He is now urging others to ensure their homes are safe from spiders and insects, encouraging them to contact the authorities should they spy any clusters.
According to Nicholas:
The recovery was an eye-opening experience. It took a week of constant attention and care to make sure it was healing.
I have developed a phobia to spiders, spider eggs, and other creepy insects like centipedes, along with a need to make sure there isn’t any way for them to crawl into my bedroom.
Nicholas, who only earns minimum wage, has since set up a GoFundMe page for the significant medical bills that added up during his treatment, which he is struggling to cover.
He said:
I set up a GoFundMe in the hopes that someone who financially blessed and charitable could help me without any negative impact on their life.
My family’s financial situations aren’t any better than mine. After I pay rent, utilities and necessities are paid for, I have very little left.
I do not have a savings or security cushion to cover unexpected expenses or problems and got a payday loan to cover what I lost due to the spider bite.
Which now is taking what little extra I got to put in my pocket after monthly bills and expenses. My final advice to others is to make sure you limit the accessibility of spiders into your home to prevent possible contact with them.
As per Live Science, black widows are considered to be the most venomous spider in North America, with their venom being 15 times stronger than that of a rattlesnake.
