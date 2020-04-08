Colorado Guy Bitten On Cheek By Black Widow Spider In His Sleep Nearly Blinded

I awoke to a searing burning sensation that was comparable to a hornet sting, but did not subside, and felt like it was slowly expanding, coupled with swelling with it. The one on my stomach happened two days after, and it started as just a small bump but turned into that within 48 hours.

I took Benadryl and put an icepack on it, having an extreme dislike for hospitals and medical bills from almost a decade ago still haunting me, I decided to wait and research what exactly had happened.

It didn’t take long to deduce that I had been bitten by a poisonous spider, if you looked close you could see two small dots in the centre of the swelling. The pain had not subsided nor was the swelling slowing down so I went to the closest Emergency Room.

After filling out a questionnaire on why I was needing help, a nurse soon came in to see the bite, jotted down a couple of things and informed me that the doctor would be in shortly. I was experiencing a cold sweat and chills and the pressure from the swelling was so horrible at this point.