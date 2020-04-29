Colorado Man Hits $1 Million Powerball Jackpot Twice In One Day
To win the lottery once in your lifetime would be amazing, but to win it twice in one day would be miraculous.
A Colorado man, simply known as ‘Joe B’, had apparently been playing the same numbers for 30 years before successfully hitting the jackpot on the morning of March 25.
However, after winning on the first ticket, Joe, from the town of Pueblo, purchased another ticket in the evening from a different store just a mile away. Amazingly, he once again won the Powerball jackpot.
The news has only just come out as Joe claimed the money last Friday, April 24, nearly a month after winning. I’m not sure how many four-leaf clovers this guy has, but I’m hoping he can spare one for me.
According to the Colorado Lottery:
Joe likes to play one play of his own numbers, and a couple more plays with Quick Picks. He bought a few Powerball plays in the morning at 7-Eleven on 926 Lake Ave, then stopped and bought a few more plays in the evening at Loaf N’ Jug on 2050 Lake Ave. Can you believe what amazing luck!
Joe redeemed his tickets Monday morning at our Pueblo drive-thru claims office. When the claims staff asked what he and his wife plan to spend the money on, he said, “the Boss has plans for it.” Smart man!
Joe was still able to claim his money despite the ongoing health crisis, as Colorado state have set up a drive-thru service for ticket winnings amounting to over $10,000. Winners have to make an appointment in advance however and no, you don’t get a side of fries with your winnings.
That’s not the only luck to strike the Colorado town recently – 9 News reported another lucky Pueblo resident had purchased a $2 million jackpot winning ticket last Wednesday, April 22, while a $1 million winning ticket was also reportedly sold the same day.
The winning individuals are yet to claim their money and to be named, however.
Well, there you have it. If you’re wanting to win the lottery any time soon, Pueblo, Colorado is the place to be.
