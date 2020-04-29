Colorado Man Hits $1 Million Powerball Jackpot Twice In One Day

Joe likes to play one play of his own numbers, and a couple more plays with Quick Picks. He bought a few Powerball plays in the morning at 7-Eleven on 926 Lake Ave, then stopped and bought a few more plays in the evening at Loaf N’ Jug on 2050 Lake Ave. Can you believe what amazing luck!

Joe redeemed his tickets Monday morning at our Pueblo drive-thru claims office. When the claims staff asked what he and his wife plan to spend the money on, he said, “the Boss has plans for it.” Smart man!