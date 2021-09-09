unilad
Coma Survivors Reveal What It Was Like To ‘Wake Up’

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 09 Sep 2021 09:45
People have explained what it’s like to wake up from a coma, and it sounds extremely difficult.

The conversation was recently sparked on Reddit after someone asked, ‘Redditors who have been in [a] coma for a long time what was it like to “wake up” again? And how did you adjust to literally a long fast forward?’

While many would expect people to largely discuss the physical challenges that come after waking up from a coma, there’s much more to do than just rehabilitation.

Grey's Anatomy coma scene (ABC)ABC

One person replied on the thread:

I had no idea where I was. I had no idea what happened. Months later I was still learning about who did (or didn’t) visit, pray, call, ask. Finances were a total mess (trust me, companies DO NOT CARE). Massive debt and financial penalties. And took over 18 months to get a job after painful physical rehabilitation and explaining over and over and over that I was in a coma, not just not working. Then COVID.

Another Redditor empathised with their financial situation after waking up from a coma, and said that they experienced a ‘financial nightmare’.

They wrote, ‘ It’s been a financial nightmare for me too, I don’t think I’ll ever recover from this. There is no forgiveness for us. Recently, I totally lost it on a debt collector, I was screaming through the phone at him “Do you f*cking think I planned this! What part of zero dollars do you not understand!”‘

‘Fortunately I was given Social Security Disability so the working thing has a little relief but it is a penance of what I used to earn,’ they added.

In the infection room for Covid 19 patients in the Interdisciplinary Internal Intensive Care Unit (PA)PA
Meanwhile, another person shared their experiences of seeing a friend wake up from a coma. They said, ‘Hollywood’s depiction of waking from a coma is shockingly wrong. I was really stunned when my friend was in one for about a month and had to relearn virtually every basic function.’

Others expressed that their memory was badly affected by being in a coma. Explaining their situation, a Redditor wrote, ‘I was in a drug induced coma for between 2 and 3 weeks. Don’t ask me how long, I can’t tell you. That was years ago and I still can’t make a timeline for it work. I was “awake” for a day or two and realized my vision was really fuzzy.’

‘I finally remembered that I wore glasses. I wasn’t able to put them on myself or take them off. Putting my hands to my face was completely exhausting,’ they added.

The Redditor continued to say they have ‘such admiration’ for anyone who had worse struggles than theirs.

Niamh Shackleton

Topics: Life, Reddit

