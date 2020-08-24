Comic Book Superfan Creates Most Realistic Iron Man Suit Ever Made

For 8 years of my life I have dedicated my time to working on producing the worlds most realistic Iron man suit ever made. I have made several variations of the suit along the years as my knowledge has progressed and I have come much farther than I ever had imagined. There is so much more I want to build but I do not always have funds to spend on this dream.

I honestly am so surprised that everyone liked all the footage of my suit over the years, that means so so much to me. I’ve actually made YouTube channels in the past but they never really went anywhere so I just continued to record for myself over the years. I’ve actually recorded almost every moment of me working on the suit and various other creations which is why I had to make a massive computer with about 14 terabytes of storage. I am thankful for absolutely everything you all do to support and I’ll continue to post as many videos as I can !!