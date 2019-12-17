Company Introduces ‘Smell Check’ Policy To Stop Employees Taking Long Toilet Breaks

Pixabay/@FattyMotu/Twitter

Anyone who says they’ve never taken themselves off to the toilet during a shift at work just to have a sit down and a bit of a break is, quite frankly, lying.

I’d go as far as to say that most of the time it’s fairly harmless. At the end of the day, when you’ve got to go, you’ve got to go – so who is to know when you’re actually pooping and when you’re simply slacking off?

Well, one company is on a mission to seek out the fakers by implementing a ‘smell check’, to determine whether employees are having a sh*t or just full of sh*t.

Employees taking long breaks

If in bathroom for more than 10 minutes, a smell check will be completed to ensure employee not sitting on phone," the first part of the sign says. "If it does not stink, employee's name will be reported to office," the second part warns pic.twitter.com/LXvHzY4Lbh — Rajeev Agrawal (@FattyMotu) December 14, 2019

A sign has emerged on Twitter, warning employees if they are in the bathroom for more than 10 minutes, ‘a smell check will be completed to ensure employee not sitting on phone’.

The poster continues:

If it does not stink, employee’s name will be reported to office.

Now, I have about a million and one questions about this, but one person has hit the nail on the head on Twitter, questioning, ‘who is the lucky employee entrusted with this noble task?’

Pixabay

Details are pretty few and far in between, in fact, beyond this photograph circulating on social media, they’re non-existent, but if there is any truth in it, I am dying to know more.

In particular, I’d love to know where this company’s HR department stands on matter, or if they even have an HR department at all.

The post was shared on Twitter by a man called Rajeev Argrawal, and of course, the replies were mostly filled with people asking ‘where and who?!’

‘Somewhere in the US,’ he replied, ‘will share details when I get the same. But this is true’.

Many people took it upon themselves to share the iconic meme of Elmo sitting on a potty, with the caption ‘Boss makes a dollar, I make a dime, that’s why I poop on company time’. Given the number of people who shared the post, it speaks volumes in terms of how many people take their sweet ass time when it comes to sitting on the throne and putting their feet up for a supposedly well deserved break.

You’ve been warned people: make your sh*t stink or you could be accused of skiving by whoever is on smelling duty!

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]