Company Selling Bottled British Air For Homesick Expats

With current COVID-19 restrictions putting a stop to millions of people being able to travel home to loved ones this Christmas, one company is cashing in on the homesick.

More than 50 different countries currently have a travel ban with the UK, meaning lots of expats might be missing all kinds of things about Britain during these difficult times.

So, a company called My Baggage is offering a breath of fresh air – or shall I say a breath of extremely expensive local air – to those who want to inhale a bit of Britain.

In a move that’ll have many people slapping their forehead and saying ‘why didn’t I think of that,’ the company is flogging bottles of ‘authentic’ air from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland for £25 ($33) a pop, proving you really can put a price homesickness.

The 500ml glass bottles come with a cork stopper to prevent the air from escaping on its voyage to its recipient, meaning they can open it up and inhale whenever they need that homely feeling.

And, if someone is feeling really particular, they can even pay extra to get a bottle of air from a specific UK location, such as the air from Snowdonia in Wales, or even from the London Underground. Seriously, people have actually made these requests.

The company, which deals with international removals for expats, says it was inspired to sell the air after research found that people associate special memories with smells.

‘We wanted to help [UK residents living abroad] reconnect with home and we know from published research that our sense of smell is very evocative when it comes to emotions,’ a spokesperson for My Baggage told CNN.

‘By allowing recipients to take a deep breath of the air from their home country we’re hoping to ease homesickness and help them settle into their new life, wherever that may be.’

The majority of orders are said to come from family or friends who want to gift their loved ones with a memory of home while they are living overseas.

After everything that has happened in 2020, it really shouldn’t come as a surprise that it has come to people selling literal air, but here we are.

That’s what you call some serious hustle. You take someone’s problems and you profit off them. Either that, or people just have way too much money on their hands. I’ll let you decide.