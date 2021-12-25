Conjoined Twins Land First Job With Two Separate Salaries

Tangy Tales/YouTube

Conjoined twins from India have managed to bag their first job with the state government – and they’ve both got their own salaries.

Sohna and Mohna Singh, 19, were born in 2003 in New Delhi. With two hearts, two pairs of arms, kidneys and spinal cords, but just one liver, gallbladder, spleen and a single pair of legs, doctors refused to separate them as the procedure could have resulted in one of them dying.

Early in life, at just two months old, their parents abandoned them, leaving them in a shelter for children from impoverished families.

Now, they’ve landed their first job in Amritsar city in India’s Punjab state, working as electricians for the state’s electricity board. The pair have described it as a ‘dream job’.

After earning a diploma in Electronics, the twins clinched the job with the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), with each being paid around Rs 10,000 (£100) per month. ‘We are thankful to the Punjab government for recognising our talent,’ they said, as per The Telegraph.

Venu Parsad, chief managing director of PSPCL, praised their technical skills after they attracted the attention of the board during a visit to a training site. ‘So, we decided to recruit them under the disabled person quota on compassionate grounds,’ he said.

The twins showed an interest in electric appliances from a young age. ‘They would always try to fix all minor problems related to electricity and electronic appliances in the institution,’ one identified teacher recalled.

The twins gave their thanks to the institute ‘that raised us’ and the teachers who ‘educated us and helped us in becoming self-dependent’, promising to ‘work hard with utmost sincerity and dedication’.

