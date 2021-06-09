Conservative Influencer Schooled By Queer Hero On Importance Of Pride Month

blackfluidpoet/TikTok

A queer person who was alive in the 1980s noted the importance of acknowledging history when a conservative gay man said he didn’t understand why Pride Month was ‘a thing’.

John S. Blake, who uses the pronouns ‘they/them’ and is known as @blackfluidpoet on TikTok, drew attention to the tumultuous past and issues that continue to be faced by many members of the LGBTQ+ community in a video response to fellow TikToker Toby Duff.

Duff told his followers that he’d never understood Pride Month, expressing his belief that instead the community should have ‘a day – if that’. He continued: ‘I believe veterans and those that have served our country should have a month-long celebration.’

Blake stitched this video with their response, which you can see below:

The poet and podcaster began their video by puffing on a cigarette and drawing attention to a number of books on LGBTQ+ issues, including Sister Outsider by Audre Lorde and Unapologetic: A Black, Queer, and Feminist Mandate for Radical Movements by Charlene A. Carruthers.

They then responded to Duff’s comment that he didn’t understand Pride Month, saying: ‘It’s because you don’t know the history or choose to ignore it.’

Reflecting on what life was like for queer people in the 80s, Blake explained the government was ‘dragging their asses’ when it came to dealing with AIDS because it believed there ‘weren’t that many gay people to be worried about.’

PA Images

Blake continued: ‘Many Americans had to come out in order for the country to recognise just how many people in this country were actually queer.’

Noting that people who came out lost their jobs, families and homes, Blake told Duff he wasn’t there for ‘the bashings and the beatings,’ and pointed out that he would not be ‘making a video if it wasn’t for them.’

In spite of their differing beliefs, Blake later stuck up for Duff when a TikToker commented on their post to claim Duff was ‘not a gay man’, but a transgender person who is in ‘deep denial’. Blake responded to point out that if Duff identifies as a man and is attracted to other men, ‘that makes him gay.’

@blackfluidpoet/TikTok

Blake continued:

I will fight all the way to the front lines, through bullets and blades, for him to have that right. I will also fight for his right to be a conservative, because that is what freedom means… The one thing that I can acknowledge is how freely he got on social media and said ‘as a gay man’. Do you know how long we’ve been waiting for that kind of freedom?

TikTok users celebrated Blake for their response to Duff, with many commenting to say Duff was ‘privileged’ to not have to care about Pride Month.

In response to a user who told Duff that he didn’t have to share his opinions with the world, the TikToker declared that he didn’t ‘understand how the Left thinks,’ arguing that he was going to share his own opinions and beliefs to his page and that users who disagreed with him could simply choose not to watch his videos.

Featured Image Credit: blackfluidpoet/TikTok

