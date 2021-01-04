Controversial Poll Lists England’s Worst Towns

Worst towns PA Images/Geograph

A new poll has been published which lists the 50 ‘worst’ towns in England, and it has certainly sparked some heated debate amongst members of the UNILAD team.

Who would have thought that lovely, historic York – the ideal day trip destination! – would be voted in at number 41? Or that the lively, fun city of Liverpool would land at number three?

Over 125,680 people participated in this annual survey, which has seen a bit of a shake up this year, with Rotherham, Stoke-on-Trent, Nottingham, Doncaster, Rochdale and Keighley all dropping out of the top 10.

Peterborough Geograph

Unfortunately for residents of Peterborough, the Cambridgeshire city has won the dubious accolade of being first on this list for the third year in a row, reportedly receiving a ‘staggering number of votes’.

One participant blasted the ‘draining’ atmosphere of the city, which reportedly leaves you feeling ‘totally isolated from the rest of the world and life in general’.

Another remarked:

I lived in Peterborough for 15 years and all I can say is wow. what a f*****g DUMP.

A third person said:

One thing to bear in mind, if booking a weekend getaway in Peterborough, it is customary if a stranger holds eye contact with you for more than three seconds, to shout “WHAT”??? and become extremely aggressive.

Huddersfield Geograph

In second place was Huddersfield, which also received a bit of a roasting by some pretty harsh contributors.

One person wrote:

There’s nothing but pound shops and a few coffee shops. It’s polluted, unclean and full of idiots. It’s a horrible place to live.

As someone who has enjoyed quite a few shopping trips and evenings out in Liverpool, I was surprised to see what I’ve always regarded to be a friendly and vibrant city stuck in third place, with some genuinely blistering comments.

One person shuddered:

I can’t put into words just how miserable growing up in this horrid place has been. The people attempt to grind you and your individuality down because they fear people with more than single digit IQs and who dress in clothes other than the latest black track suit.

Pixabay

Bradford, Hull and Wakefield came in fourth, fifth and sixth place respectively, with Luton, Jaywick Sands, Torquay and Halifax following close behind.

Of course, everybody has their own opinions on what makes a nice place to live, so don’t be disheartened if your own beloved hometown has somehow crept onto this list.

For example, I for one rather like Bolton, which was listed at number 29. I also have plenty of nice things to say about Sheffield (50) and Reading (38).

You can check out the full list for yourself here.