Cop Saves Suicidal Man By Saying ‘I Love You’, Body Cam Footage Shows
An Atlantic City police officer saved a suicidal man after wrestling him away from the edge of a building and later telling him that he loved him.
The police received the call about the man stood on the edge of a parking garage on Wednesday, October 14, and arrived at the scene sooner after 9pm.
The distressed man was on FaceTime to someone at the time of the ordeal when Officer Eric Knuttel, a member of the department’s Crisis Negotiation Team, engaged in conversation with him in a bid to talk him down.
According to reports, after 10 minutes of chatting to the individual, he started moving closer to the edge of the parking garage. As he did so, Officer Knuttel moved in and grabbed the man’s leg preventing him from jumping; other officers then came to their aid and helped bring both men to safety.
The man was then sat on the floor with the officers surrounding him and embracing him, while the person on FaceTime could be heard shouting in distress. One officer says tells the man, ‘it’s going to be alright’.
The man then says something inaudible on the video, but one officer thought to be Knuttel responds with, ‘I can’t because I love you, alright? I love you.’
See it here:
You can then hear the person on FaceTime saying, ‘Do not hurt him’, to which the officer replies with, ‘We’re not going to hurt him’.
Interim Officer-in-Charge James Sarkos has since said how proud he is of the officers involved in saving the man’s life, Officer Knuttel in particular.
As per the police department’s Facebook, he said:
I am extremely proud of the bravery and compassion shown by Officer Knuttel and the other officers for this man who was in severe emotional distress. Their actions are indicative of the work routinely done by members of this police department.
For years, the Atlantic City Police Department has taken a proactive approach when it comes to the mental health of our residents and visitors by partnering with social service organizations and providing training to our officers.
Following the incident, the man was transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for an evaluation.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, please don’t suffer alone. Call Samaritans for free on their anonymous 24-hour phone line on 116 123.
