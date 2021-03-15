Corey Philpott Sets ‘World’s Strongest Marathon’ Record By Pulling 1.5 Ton Truck For 26 Miles In Australia

7NEWS Australia/YouTube

I think it’s fair to say that to many of us, the prospect of running a marathon is a very difficult feat.

That is, except for the newly-crowned World’s Strongest Marathon runner, who ran 26 miles with a 1.5-ton Ford Ranger truck stuck to his back.

Advert 10

Corey Philpott, from the Blue Mountains in New South Wales, Australia, even managed the incredible feat in a record time of 16 hours and 12 minutes, while raising almost $30,000 for an incredible cause.

Check it out here:

The 23-year-old champ first decided he would enter himself into an endurance competition like the World’s Strongest Marathon last year, when the pandemic led to almost all races being cancelled.

Advert 10

‘It was February 2020, COVID started to hit, races were getting cancelled and we all thought we were going to die,’ he wrote on Instagram.

‘One night I had just finished watching a video of Ross [Edgley] on YouTube once that video finished, I walked out to the lounge room to my parents and told them in 2021 I will be completing the World’s Strongest Marathon.’

Corey had been inspired by Ross since 2016, when he successfully pulled a Mini around Silverstone Race Circuit.

Advert 10

After committing to the race, Corey embarked on nearly a year of intensive training, getting up in the early hours of the morning to pull vehicles before work.

He decided to publicly announce he was entering himself in the race in a bid to ‘put it out to the universe,’ using the social media traction it gained to raise money and awareness for ChildSafe Australia, which works to prevent childhood sexual abuse.

‘The dream was (and still is) to create safe environments for children and to create safe spaces for survivors to tell their stories and be heard,’ he wrote on Instagram, explaining the reason behind why he had chosen this particular organisation.

Advert 10

‘I am standing up for a community of people who have been silenced and stigmatised for way too long. My wife, she is the strongest women I know and she too is a survivor of child sexual abuse.’

He continued:

Advert 10

To have your wife cry in your arms for countless nights, to have to hold her tight while she’s shaking, look her in the eyes with tears flowing down either side to remind her I’m here, to have to remind her she is in a safe place from comfort of our home. PTSD is real!

Corey went on to thank those around him who made his incredible achievement possible, from the people who ‘shoved calories down his throat’ and massaged his legs, to his local community who cheered him on the entire way.

You can donate to Corey’s GoFundMe here.