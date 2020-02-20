Cornwall Mum, 24, Left ‘Humiliated’ As Car Wash Staff Share ‘Disgusting’ WhatsApp Messages

I had messaged them about a valet on my car for yesterday at 1pm, then around 12pm I got a message from someone who happened to be on the WhatsApp group chat with those men, recognised me and thought it was out of order.

I didn’t want to go anymore because I was humiliated and upset and so I told them how it was disgusting behaviour as they are meant to be professional.

Instead they are going around saving women’s photos who are going and making rude sexual comments. They tried to offer me a free valet when I said I would be reporting it.