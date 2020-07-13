Cornwall Pub Installs Electric Fence At The Bar To Maintain Social Distancing
A farmer who runs a pub in Cornwall has gone to extreme measures to ensure his patrons maintain safe social distancing measures, by installing an electric fence at the bar.
Those looking for a quiet pint at The Star Inn, in the Cornish town of St Just, may be rather surprised to be greeted by the sort of formidable-looking barrier usually used to deter cattle.
The fence is intended to keep thirsty punters from crowding at the bar during the ongoing pandemic, with landlord Johnny McFadden worried that social distancing measures wouldn’t be adhered to once the boozer reopened.
Determined to protect the health and well-being of his staff, Johnny drew from his own area of expertise and retrieved some equipment from his farm.
He ended up heading back to The Star Inn with a fully functioning electric fence, installing it around the bar to make sure customers kept a safe distance.
Johnny has explained that he had intended to ‘shock’ locals into behaving themselves. Although Johnny claimed the fence is usually switched off, he revealed it could be turned on should the need arise.
Barman at The Star Inn, Joel Carne-Mead, explained:
We put it up as a bit of a novelty really, because the landlord loves his farming. It’s a way of keeping people away from the bar.
It’s just a deterrent, but hopefully the sight of it will help keep people away. That’s how it works with cattle too, animals see it and often don’t want to test it.
Let’s hope it’s the same with our customers. We’re open again now and we’ve had no issues so far, it’s nice to be back.
This story comes after the first full weekend after pubs reopened in July, with government guidance issued to bars and restaurants in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland in regards to keeping customers and staff safe.
In a statement, Business Secretary Alok Sharma said:
We know this pandemic has been particularly hard for people working in hairdressing and hospitality. Allowing pubs, restaurants and hairdressers to open will be another step in our plan to kickstart our economic recovery in a safe manner.
The guidance we have set out provides clear, practical steps businesses can take to open in a way that is as safe as possible for workers and customers.
These measures include patrons being encouraged to book tables in advance, controlled access to toilets and encouraging customers to use hand sanitiser before entering an establishment.
