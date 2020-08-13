Coronavirus Medic Pours 'Buckets Of Sweat' From Hazmat Suit As She Goes On Break Jam Press

Footage has been shared of a medical worker in China removing their hazmat suit, sending ‘buckets of sweat’ pouring out onto the ground.

Advert

For the people out there who struggle to wear a face mask, for whatever godforsaken reason, imagine having to put on a full hazmat suit in this sweltering weather. Unfortunately, that’s the reality for the world’s front line staff dealing with the current pandemic.

In China, a healthcare worker revealed buckets of sweat pouring out from the inside of her suit, as medical staff deal with excruciating temperatures in the summer.

You can see the video for yourself below:

Advert

The video, captured on August 8 in Urumqi, Xinjiang, shows the worker removing parts of her suit as she’s about to go on a break. When she removes her foot covering and lifts her trousers, the perspiration floods out onto the ground from both legs, creating large puddles.

For context, the average temperature in Urumqi that day was 29°C. So, while it’s all fun and games for people complaining about the heat as they try to sleep at night or pop to the shops, spare a thought for the people clad in PPE.

Health worker lifts up her trousers to show buckets of sweat pouring out of her hazmat suit as temperatures soar during hot summer months Jam Press

The clip was also shared by the People’s Daily, the official newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party, which wrote: ‘On 8 August, Urumqi, Xinjiang, medical staff took a break from epidemic prevention. When the medical worker lifted her trousers, sweat poured out from inside. All the medical staff, thank you for your hard work!’

With surging cases in the Xinjiang province, China has placed it in a ‘wartime’ lockdown. One resident told the Financial Times: ‘Everyone has been locked down in their homes now, regardless of their area’s alert level. I did not expect the notice to be this short and they never told us how long the lockdown would last.’

The worker in the clip received significant praise online, with one user commenting: ‘This has brought me to tears. Thank you all for working so hard, our angels!’

URUMQI, Aug. 8, 2020 (Xinhua) PA Images

Another wrote: ‘Oh my god, this is shocking! All the medical staff are our true heroes’, while a third commented: ‘The summer is so hot and they are wearing so many layers. It’s unimaginable how hard it must be. Thank you!’

Advert

While COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan late last year, China hasn’t seen many outbreaks beyond the initial surge. At the time of writing, there’s been more than 84,000 confirmed cases and 4,634 deaths, with more than 79,000 people recovering.