Couple Are Hiking 3,000 Miles From Mexico To Canada

An adventurous couple are embarking on an endurance-testing 3,000-mile hike from Mexico to Canada, documenting their progress on TikTok.

In their latest update, Renee and Tim revealed they had completed 80% of their epic journey along the Continental Divide Trail, with ‘just’ 600 miles left to go.

Over the course of their mammoth hike, the couple have encountered an assortment of wildlife – from elk to grizzly bears – and have been inspiring their followers with their array of hiking recipes. They’ve also met ‘a lot of very nice and interesting people’ along the way.

For as long as they’ve known each other, Renee and Tim have ‘loved exploring the outdoors together’, and their shared love of endurance sports meant this extraordinary challenge added to ‘the fun of being outside’.

The pair have headed out together on big hikes before, having previously walked the Pacific Crest Trail from Mexico to Canada. However, this route was about 350 miles shorter than the one they are currently tackling, which marks their longest hike yet.

Renee and Tim have been to many interesting places along their route, but, as told to UNILAD, their favourite place so far has been a hot stream they came across in Yellowstone:

We had been in cold rainy weather for the previous week. We got to the stream at 6.30 in the morning while it was still foggy and very cold out. We hopped right in and spent an hour soaking, warming up, and drinking lots of instant coffee. It was better than the nicest spa we could imagine. The water was heated by geysers and was about 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Of course, there have been some difficult parts mixed in with the fun, and the couple have also had to contend with the ‘constant challenge’ of enduring cold rainy weather.

Speaking with UNILAD, Renee and Tim recalled how, at one point back in June, they found themselves caught in a blizzard while hiking along a Colorado mountain pass:

We were freezing cold but the only solution was to keep walking until we got to lower elevation. Once at camp our hands were so cold it was hard to unbuckle our backpacks even though we had been wearing gloves.

Looking back on the standout crazy moment from their trip, Renee and Tim recalled arriving at a spring they had been counting on for drinking water, only to find it had gone dry.

They knew their next available source of water wouldn’t be for another 20 miles, and were also aware they didn’t have enough water to make it that far.

Remembering this worrying moment, Renee and Tim said:

We knew there was a road crossing 12 miles behind us where we could try to flag down a car and ask for water if needed. We headed that direction on dirt roads and the next day we found a muddy pond a mile shy of the road crossing. We filled up and got back to hiking in the right direction. The detour added a full day of hiking and required us to make an unplanned stop in a town to get more food.

Looking forward to their next big trip, Renee and Tim revealed they ‘have a lot of fun ideas for our next big adventure but nothing is set in stone’. For now, the pair are just trying to ‘stay in the moment’, focusing on ‘enjoying the Continental Divide Trail’.

Offering encouragement to fellow adventurers thinking of taking up a similar challenge, the couple advised, ‘there’s no better time than now!’

You can find out more about Renee and Tim via TikTok here, or through their Instagram page or website.