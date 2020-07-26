Couple Banned From Minnesota Walmart After Wearing Swastika Face Masks
A couple who wore swastika face masks to a Minnesota Walmart have been banned from the store after police were called.
A video from the incident, which took place yesterday, July 25, shows the woman wearing a mask giving two middle fingers to the person filming.
After police were called to the store, the unnamed 64-year-old woman and 59-year-old man were served trespass notices.
After being told they would be arrested if they returned to the store, the two then left ‘without incident’, reported the Star Tribune.
The whole thing was caught on camera by Raphaela Mueller, who shared the video on Facebook.
The woman in the video claims she’s ‘not a Nazi’ and that the reason she was wearing the mask was for political purposes. She can be heard saying to Mueller, ‘If you vote for Biden, you’re going to be living in Nazi Germany.’
Mueller captioned the video:
I was born and raised in Germany, and I grew up hearing about my great-grandmother who fought in the underground against the first wave of Nazis in the 1930s and 40s.
Let me make this abundantly clear once and for all – THE SWASTIKA IS A HATE SYMBOL AND YOU DO NOT FLY THE FLAG, YOU DO NOT WEAR THE SYMBOL ANYWHERE ON YOUR BODY, YOU DO NOT USE OR DEFEND THIS SYMBOL, EVER. END OF STORY.
Speaking to the Star Tribune, Mueller added, ‘My immediate physical reaction was nausea and wanting to cry, so I can’t imagine what that must feel like for other people who lost family members in the Holocaust.’
Walmart officials have since released a statement addressing the incident.
As per Kiro 7 News, it read:
What happened today at our store in Marshall, MN is unacceptable. We strive to provide a safe and comfortable shopping environment for all our customers and will not tolerate any form of discrimination or harassment in any aspect of our business.
We are asking everyone to wear face coverings when they enter our stores for their safety and the safety of others and it’s unfortunate that some individuals have taken this pandemic as an opportunity to create a distressing situation for customers and associates in our store.
Hopefully the couple have learnt their lesson and will no longer wear the offensive masks.
