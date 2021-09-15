unilad
Couple Banned From Naming Their Newborn Baby Vladimir Putin

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 15 Sep 2021 16:49
Couple Banned From Naming Their Newborn Baby Vladimir PutinPA Images/Pixabay

A lot of parents want their child’s name to be memorable, but this couple took things to new extremes.

For those struggling for inspiration, they might choose to name their baby after a family member, film character, or celebrity; but instead of Aurora, Moana or Ariel, these parents tried to name their baby after Russian President, Vladimir Putin.

The unnamed pair from Laholm, Sweden, were denied the request to name their son after the Russian president, however, as newborn babies‘ names have to be approved by the nation’s tax agency.

Mum and baby (Pexels)Pexels

Part of Swedish law states that a baby’s name ‘shall not be approved if they can cause offense or can be supposed to cause discomfort for the one using it, or names which for some obvious reason are not suitable as a first name’, as per Swedes in the States.

With this rule in mind, the tax agency denied their request to name their son after the Russian politician, but it failed to outline which part of the law the suggested name had violated, Mirror Online reports.

Despite the rejection, apparently there are already 1,413 men named Vladimir in the country, but less than two named Putin.

Vladimir Putin will meet Biden for the first time in June (PA Images)PA Images

This isn’t the first time someone has been denied naming their child what they wanted to in Sweden; there have been reports of other names such as Ford, Allah, Pilzner, Michael Jackson, Token and Q being refused as well.

The couple who tried to name their son Ford – Joeseph Kendrick and Ingrid Bergstrom-Kendrick – chose the name because they found it on their family tree.

Joeseph explained:

We wanted to give our child an older name, a traditional one from my family. So we looked through my father’s family tree and found Ford there. We thought that name was really cool and wanted to bring it back.

Baby stock image (Pexels)Pexels

However, the tax agency rejected their paperwork and claimed Ford sounded too much like the family‘s surname.

Despite the agency’s rejection, Joeseph and Ingrid have apparently continued to call their son by their chosen name, even without official approval.

Topics: Life, Babies, Baby, family, Name, Sweden, Vladimir Putin

