Couple Build 13ft Bed So They Can Sleep With Their Seven Dogs

Sharing a bed is tough. No matter which way you look at it, someone’s always going to wake up in the middle of the night with no duvet coverage, or an arm in their face, or maybe even a face in their face.

So when you’ve got seven dogs – all of whom want to be near you at every second of every day – I can imagine sharing a bed becomes that bit more difficult.

Hence why one couple in Alabama has decided to build a custom-made 13ft bed that allows them to sleep comfortably with each other and their canine family.

You can check out their creation below:

Jennifer Taylor, 49, and her husband Steve, 60, wanted the option to sleep with their pets without having to sacrifice a good night’s sleep, so came up with the idea to extend their double bed quite extensively.

The couple, who have been married for almost 24 years, managed to complete their project in just a few days and couldn’t be happier with the end result.

So just how did they do it, you’re definitely wondering. Well, upon deciding to build the bed, Jennifer and Steve bought two king sized mattresses (costing £470) and used two doors (£15) to create the headboard. They then painted the headboards ‘to make them look nice’.

Once that was completed, they paid £250 for some wood to build the bed, with Jennifer saying they ‘kind of winged the whole thing’. They then added some steps to help the dogs get onto the bed as ‘all seven of them only have little legs’.

Jennifer, who describes herself as a full time dog mum and dog breeder, said the dogs are ‘quite literally [their] babies’. As well as the five long-haired dachshunds and two French Bulldogs they own, they also foster dogs.

She explained:

My whole house has basically become a dog shrine! It was way too many dogs to have in a normal sized bed with you at once. With that in mind, Steve and I decided to build a huge 13 foot bed so both us and the dogs could sleep in it. We wanted to make the foster dogs feel at home – as well as our owns pups of course – so built the bed so they could be super comfy and cosy with us.

The couple’s five dachshunds are called Leyden, Robin, Sophie, Juno and Julia, while their two French bulldogs are called Brooklyn and Hemingway – their newest addition.

As adorable as the pups are, I can’t imagine sharing my bed – no matter how big – with one dog, never mind seven!

Ah well, rather them than me…

