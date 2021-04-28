Couple Buy House Without Viewing It After Spotting ‘Secret Room’ From Outside

sissyhankshaw/TikTok

With the ongoing restrictions of the pandemic, it’s been difficult for those looking to buy a new house.

In times gone by, you might have made a day out of a house viewing, spent time snooping around the old homeowner’s kitchen, touching all their appliances with unsanitised hands and silently making plans to tear away their dreary old wallpaper

But during the pandemic, many buyers have had to suffice with browsing online pictures, imagining their new life from behind a screen. As you might expect, this has thrown up a few surprises.

Check out how just surprising this process can be below:

@sissyhankshaw When you buy a house without ever seeing it in person before, check for secret rooms I guess ?????? ♬ original sound – Raine

In a video, TikToker Sissyhankshaw explained that she and her partner had bought their new house over the internet ‘without ever seeing it before’.

She continued:

When we finally saw it in person after looking at it for like two months online, we realised it had something very weird about it that we did not notice from like the 18 pictures we had stared at for the last couple of months.

The house itself is lovely, with a pretty red exterior. The front of the house, in Sissyhankshaw’s words, is a ‘house shape’, while the back of the house – where her office is – ‘has a little tug boat-y sticky out-y situation’.

Taking the camera upstairs to her office, Sissyhankshaw explained that there was a secret attic room towards the back which couldn’t be accessed from any other room in the house. They could see the window of the room from the exterior of the property, but getting in was another matter entirely.

Leaving her followers on tenterhooks, Sissyhankshaw returned a little later on with a follow-up vid which showed her actually breaking into the secret room by unscrewing two large square panels from the wall.

A glimpse inside the attic room reveals finished floors and plenty of natural light from latching windows, as well as new wiring and a new roof, suggesting someone had been up there fairly recently.

Sissyhankshaw went on to remark that it was strange that the previous owners had bothered spending money on finishing the floors but didn’t actually proceed to finish the room off.

Check it out below:

Reactions to the room were mixed. While one person gushed that it would make ‘a cute hidden library’, another more spooked out individual urged, ‘ggiirrll close that back up it’s haunted’.

Honestly, ghosts or no ghosts, I for one am very jealous of this beautiful, mysterious discovery…