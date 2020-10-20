Couple Called ‘Stupid’ After Posing On Rail Line For Wedding Photos
A couple have been slammed for taking their wedding photos in the middle of a railway line in North Yorkshire.
Your wedding day is supposed to be one of the most memorable days of your life; one filled with love, family and friends – not one filled with panic sparked by an oncoming train.
The unidentified couple were spotted posing on the tracks near Whitby earlier this year, with images showing the bride and groom standing on a railway crossing in their wedding attire, with one friend holding out the bride’s dress while the photographer stood further down the tracks to capture the shot.
Railway lines don’t particularly scream ‘romance’, but apparently the settings are popular for people taking selfies and having photoshoots.
According to BBC News, more than 5,000 trespassing incidents were recorded between June and September this year, with many cases involving people who were attempting to use the train tracks as a background for photos. In September alone there were 1,239 incidents recorded.
Allan Spence, of Network Rail, described taking selfies and posing for wedding photoshoots on railway lines as ‘plain stupidity’.
Spence added:
Please, make sure you know the rail safety basics and pass that knowledge onto your loved ones. Lead by example and stay off the tracks.
In an effort to raise awareness about the dangers of railway lines, Network Rail has launched a You vs Train campaign, in partnership with British Transport Police. The website points out that as well as unexpected trains, railway lines are home to ‘lethal current in rails and power lines.’
Superintendent Alison Evans, of British Transport Police, stressed that the tracks are ‘not an appropriate or safe setting for a photographic backdrop, no matter how scenic the setting.’
Evans added:
Every time someone strays on to the rail network they are not only putting themselves at risk of serious, life-threatening injury, but also delaying essential journeys.
Network Rail shared real-life stories through You vs. Train, with a man named Tom Hubbard recalling the moment he ventured on to the tracks when he was 16 years old.
Tom wanted to check out one of the parked freight trains, so he crossed the train tracks and climbed on to the roof of one of the carriages.
He recalled:
I was suddenly knocked off my feet. I still can’t remember what happened next. I felt like I had been hit by lightning and all I could see was red… When I came round I was lying on my back on top of the train.
I woke up 11 days later in the burns unit at Birmingham Queen Elizabeth Hospital, wrapped from head to toe in bandages and barely able to talk.
I found out that I had been electrocuted on top of the train by the overhead cables. Although I hadn’t touched the wire, 25,000 volts of electricity jumped out and hit me.
Network Rail is urging people to help raise awareness about the dangers of train tracks in an effort to reduce the number of incidents.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Life
CreditsBBC and 1 other
BBC
You vs. Train