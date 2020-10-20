Couple Called ‘Stupid’ After Posing On Rail Line For Wedding Photos

I was suddenly knocked off my feet. I still can’t remember what happened next. I felt like I had been hit by lightning and all I could see was red… When I came round I was lying on my back on top of the train.

I woke up 11 days later in the burns unit at Birmingham Queen Elizabeth Hospital, wrapped from head to toe in bandages and barely able to talk.

I found out that I had been electrocuted on top of the train by the overhead cables. Although I hadn’t touched the wire, 25,000 volts of electricity jumped out and hit me.