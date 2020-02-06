Couple Fake Engagement To Get Free Drinks At Bar

Couple fake engagement to get free in drinks in bar Caters News Agency

There’s no denying things taste better when they’re free, so a couple came up with a cunning plot to have people buy them drinks by faking a proposal in a bar.

Corinne Miller, 29, and Adam Carroll, 28, had only been together for a month when Adam pretended to pop the question, but the other patrons were none the wiser.

The couple, from Pratville, Alabama, acted out the romantic scene while on a trip to Atlanta for Corinne’s birthday last July. Having already forked out for the trip itself, they decided to try and save some money when it came to getting the drinks in.

And the couple, who put ‘crazy’ into ‘crazy couple’, got engaged for real just six months later.

Take a look at their engagements below:

In the video, which was presumably filmed by someone in the know, Adam could be seen down on one knee while Corinne stood by the bar.

Despite being fully aware of what was about to happen, the 29-year-old dutifully played the part of ‘surprised girlfriend’ by covering her mouth in apparent shock.

A group of onlookers could be seen looking surprised and excited as they watched the proposal unfold, indicating they’d fallen for the couple’s deception.

Adam and Corinne had decided to let the bartender in on their plan, and presumably he was perfectly okay with duping his customers because he allowed a number of them to buy celebratory shots for the happy couple.

After having successfully scored their free drinks, the ‘newly engaged’ pair moved on to another bar, where they continued the ‘celebrations’ with even more drinks gifted from generous strangers.

The pair obviously enjoyed living life as an engaged couple because six months later, at his own birthday party, Adam decided to pop the question for real.

The special moment was shared with the couple’s friends and family, who had gathered to sing to the birthday boy. After blowing out the candle on his cake Adam got down on one knee, causing Corinne to laugh with delight.

Of course, she was quick to say ‘yes’ to his proposal and the surrounding guests cheered and clapped.

The excited bride-to-be spoke about her relationship with Adam and explained how their fake proposal paid off in the long run.

She commented:

We both have the exact same humour- that’s one of the main components of our relationship. People started buying us shots and congratulating us – it was hilarious and definitely a great way to get free drinks. It has definitely been a whirlwind romance. We were best friends for eight years before we were a couple and that trip to Atlanta was actually one of the first trips we had been on together. I’m happy we did it – it definitely saved us some cash so Adam could get me a real engagement ring!

Adam and Corinne might have used up their quota of free drinks on the fake celebration, but I’m sure they were still able to enjoy the moment with a slice of birthday cake.

Congratulations to the happy couple – again!