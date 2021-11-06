Couple Forced To Cancel Santa’s Reindeer Visit After Activist ‘Threatened To Burn Down Pub’

I understand and respect your views, however, receiving threatening emails – to burn the pub down with us in it if we continue with the planned visit from Santa and his Reindeer – is TOO MUCH

Regardless of how you feel about us personally or about our pub, do you think that is acceptable? Really, honestly, is that acceptable and the outcome you were after??

Obviously we have to take this seriously for the safety of our staff and our visitors and on the advice of the police we are going to have to cancel this event.