Couple Forced To Cancel Santa’s Reindeer Visit After Activist ‘Threatened To Burn Down Pub’
A couple say they were forced to cancel a visit from Santa and his reindeer after ‘nearly 1,000’ people sent ‘threatening’ messages accusing them of animal cruelty.
Steve Eccles, 45, and his wife Rebecca, 43, had posted an invitation to locals for an event at The Saddle Inn, York, which promised to feature a visit from Santa, his elves and their reindeer. However they soon found themselves targeted by members of the animal rights activist group Freedom For Animals.
The group reportedly asked its followers to directly message the couple to ask them to ‘cancel the use of live reindeer’, writing in an open letter ‘your event has plenty to offer without the simply unnecessary presence of live reindeer. To continue to keep captive reindeer on display teaches the harmful lesson to young visitors that animals are props, not living beings.’
While the group itself did not threaten the couple, Rebecca claimed that several of the hundreds of messages they received following the call to action ‘were threatening and menacing’, including one telling them they would be burned alive inside their pub, and another reading ‘we’re watching you’.
As a result, the couple chose to cancel the event, citing police advice.
In a statement issued on the pub’s Facebook page, they said:
I understand and respect your views, however, receiving threatening emails – to burn the pub down with us in it if we continue with the planned visit from Santa and his Reindeer – is TOO MUCH
Regardless of how you feel about us personally or about our pub, do you think that is acceptable? Really, honestly, is that acceptable and the outcome you were after??
Obviously we have to take this seriously for the safety of our staff and our visitors and on the advice of the police we are going to have to cancel this event.
Freedom For Animals rejected accusations that the group itself was behind the threats, saying, per Metro, ‘We as an organisation do not condone any threats of violence and would not encourage anyone to make any.’
