Couple Have Weed-Themed Wedding With Cannabis Bar And Special Bong
A pair of newlyweds have shown their love for cannabis as well as for each other on their big day with a full-blown weed themed wedding.
Clara and Dusty Higgins, of Grand Junction, Colorado, first met when Clara was working at a bar. Dusty offered to loan her a spliff and, simultaneously, ignited a romantic spark between them.
So when it came to saying ‘I do’, the couple – who both work in the cannabis industry – knew there was going to be plenty of green mixed in with the white trimmings.
The spliff-tacular ceremony was held at Clara and Dusty’s home ranch in 2017, and included a well-stocked cannabis bar loaded with pipes and bongs, with plenty of flower varieties to choose from. In a fun twist to your typical salmon canapes, guests were served edibles.
The reception itself was held next to a cannabis field, bringing a whole new meaning to bridal flower arrangements.
Clara, 30, said:
Cannabis is a huge part of our lives, all of our friends use cannabis, we are in the cannabis industry and I wanted weed instead of wine!
I wanted to have a different wedding, one that represented our love. We are very non-traditional in some ways so the cannabis-themed wedding was important. Not all of our guests used cannabis but they respect what we do.
We had a cannabis bar, where we had pipes and bongs and 10 different flower varieties to choose from, concentrates and edibles. The ‘cannabar’ was set up with pipes, bongs, rolling papers and a variety of different strains, concentrates and edibles.
We had our cannabis garden growing behind our reception area so our guests could look at them growing, they were just babies but it was still neat.
Ensuring there was no confusion whatsoever as to the theme of the day, Clara had a custom wedding bong made by Oregon-based cannabis company Noble Glass.
After exchanging their vows and sharing their first kiss as man and wife, the officiate handed Clara the wedding bong to smoke before all her guests, with Dusty, 40, taking the next puff.
Clara explained:
I had a custom wedding bong made from Noble Glass, and that created a whole other business for me. I met Noble Glass at a trade show the year before I was married. I fell in love with their work and purchased a collection for our store.
I was planning my wedding and was thinking wow, it would be so special to have a bong made just for us on that day. So, I asked if they would and they were happy to! I told them the colours of my wedding, what I wanted and they made my baby!
I am truly in love with it. It was a gift, but the price of the style I requested was about $400.00. It was from Noble Glass in Eugene Oregon here in the USA. They specialise in soft glass which is different than what most artists use.
So, we had our ceremony and after we said our vows and had our first kiss as Mr and Mrs Higgins, our wedding officiate handed me the bong, loaded and ready to go. I took the first bong rip in front of everyone and he took the next! It’s like jumping the broom but for stoners.
After Clara shared a vid of herself smoking the bong in full wedding garb, she gained over 500,000 views within a matter of hours, with plenty of non-guests praising their creative theme.
Nowadays, Clara and Dusty own their very own cannabis company, The Bee Dynasty, where they sell custom-made bongs. As of December 2019, they even launched their very own signature wedding bong line.
