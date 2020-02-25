Couple Have Weed-Themed Wedding With Cannabis Bar And Special Bong

Cannabis is a huge part of our lives, all of our friends use cannabis, we are in the cannabis industry and I wanted weed instead of wine!

I wanted to have a different wedding, one that represented our love. We are very non-traditional in some ways so the cannabis-themed wedding was important. Not all of our guests used cannabis but they respect what we do.

We had a cannabis bar, where we had pipes and bongs and 10 different flower varieties to choose from, concentrates and edibles. The ‘cannabar’ was set up with pipes, bongs, rolling papers and a variety of different strains, concentrates and edibles.

We had our cannabis garden growing behind our reception area so our guests could look at them growing, they were just babies but it was still neat.