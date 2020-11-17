Couple Recreates Money Heist Scenes For Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Hafid Cabelles,/Pidography

For many couples, binge-watching a Netflix series together is the ultimate bonding time.

So, you can appreciate why one couple decided to mark their pre-wedding photoshoot by recreating iconic scenes from Money Heist.

Andrew Rolio and Inezz Jade Quial, both 28, donned red jumpsuits and Salvador Dalí masks to recreate scenes from the hugely popular drama series, and the results were nothing short of incredible.

Filipino photographer Hafid Calalles captured the couple posing with fake guns and money at The Temple of Leah, Cebu City, in the Philippines, which looks eerily like the Royal Mint of Spain, where the show’s dramatic heist goes down.

Couple Recreates Money Heist Scenes For Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Hafid Cabelles,/Pidography

Andrew and Inezz are both healthcare workers – Andrew works as a critical care unit nurse in London, while Inezz is an OB-GYN doctor in Cebu.

The couple always wanted to do something ‘out of this world’ for the theme of their pre-wedding pictures, and the costumes worn in Money Heist reminded them of the hazmat suits worn by frontline workers in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Andrew ordered the suits off Amazon, and together with Hafid and a team of creatives, the shoot began to come together.

Couple Recreates Money Heist Scenes For Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Hafid Cabelles,/Pidography

‘Honestly, we initially felt anxious regarding the photoshoot because we didn’t know what to expect and whether or not the team will be able to direct us properly in order to pull off the theme,’ Andrew told Vice.

‘What has started as anxiety turned into fun.’

Couple Recreates Money Heist Scenes For Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Hafid Cabelles,/Pidography

Anyone who has ever seen Money Heist will know the show is as much about the fragility and strength of relationships as it is about crime.

‘I think Money Heist is the best example of how love can still bloom amidst adversities,’ Andrew said.

‘Their love flourished in the middle of the heist, in the middle of uncertainty. And like their love story, I can say that our entire wedding is also founded in uncertainty.’

Couple Recreates Money Heist Scenes For Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Hafid Cabelles,/Pidography

Inezz and Andrew were originally supposed to getting hitched on November 11, but they were forced to delay after the pandemic caused their legal papers to not be processed in time, and Andrew was left unsure whether he’d be allowed to travel back to the Philippines from the UK.

‘But with God’s grace, I did. And I think that it is a good reminder to all that despite the pandemic, love will still continue to bloom,’ he added.

Couple Recreates Money Heist Scenes For Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Hafid Cabelles,/Pidography

The couple now plan to tie the knot in Cebu on November 25, with just 50 guests instead of the planned 150. Hazmat suits optional.