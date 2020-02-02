Couple Slammed For Calling Guests 'Tight F*cks' In Wedding Invitations u/madammayorislove/Reddit/PXHere

Weddings are a beautiful celebration of love and shotgun shot to the knees of your wallet. So, instead of gifts, this couple implored guests to donate some cash – just don’t be a ‘tight f*ck’.

You know what weddings are like: bountiful food and drink, swanky venue hire, photographs, more food and drink and, importantly, the dress. But of course, someone has to dip into a pot of gold to pay for all the paraphernalia – couples may be skint, but at least they’re in love.

One couple decided to combat this, though. Instead of asking for classic wedding gifts – basically any cool but ultimately frivolous kitchen and home accessory under the sun – this pair asked their guests for some money. They did, however, add the caveat that if you’re going to donate, don’t skimp on the amount.

The Office Pam Wedding Money NBC

Reddit user u/madammayorislove posted a screenshot of a wedding invite they came across in an unnamed Facebook group, with a hilarious request.

The invite read:

If you did want to give a small gift, a small contribution to our honeymoon would be perfect… don’t be a tight f*ck!

Check it out:

Couple Slammed For Calling Guests 'Tight F*cks' In Wedding Invitations u/madammayorislove/Reddit

One thing seems quite obvious: it’s a joke. However, the Reddit user does say the rest of the invite is pretty ‘trashy’ – and it certainly hasn’t gone down well after being shared on notorious Reddit page r/ChoosingBeggars, with people saying they ‘don’t deserve having others celebrate them’.

One user replied to the post: ‘I would give them a $5 gift card from somewhere I knew they would never use. I would try for less, but I think $5 is as low as they will let you buy one… I forgot to say, HELL would FREEZE into a solid block of ice, before I would attend the shit show that wedding is going to be.’

Honeymoon Fund Norma Dorothy/Flickr

Another wrote: ‘If this was meant to be a joke, then I don’t personally think it’s funny. If they were serious… holy crap.’ While another added: ‘Wow. I wouldn’t go to that wedding at all. Those people don’t deserve having others celebrate them.’

Above the brashness of the request, people seem to have taken issue with the use of ‘f*ck’ in a wedding invite. One user wrote: ‘Who curses in a wedding invitation? Give granny a heart attack.’

Personally, it doesn’t bother me (then again, I’m Scottish, so I f*cking love saying f*ck).