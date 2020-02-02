Couple Slammed For Calling Guests ‘Tight F*cks’ In Wedding Invitations
Weddings are a beautiful celebration of love and shotgun shot to the knees of your wallet. So, instead of gifts, this couple implored guests to donate some cash – just don’t be a ‘tight f*ck’.
You know what weddings are like: bountiful food and drink, swanky venue hire, photographs, more food and drink and, importantly, the dress. But of course, someone has to dip into a pot of gold to pay for all the paraphernalia – couples may be skint, but at least they’re in love.
One couple decided to combat this, though. Instead of asking for classic wedding gifts – basically any cool but ultimately frivolous kitchen and home accessory under the sun – this pair asked their guests for some money. They did, however, add the caveat that if you’re going to donate, don’t skimp on the amount.
Reddit user u/madammayorislove posted a screenshot of a wedding invite they came across in an unnamed Facebook group, with a hilarious request.
The invite read:
If you did want to give a small gift, a small contribution to our honeymoon would be perfect… don’t be a tight f*ck!
Check it out:
One thing seems quite obvious: it’s a joke. However, the Reddit user does say the rest of the invite is pretty ‘trashy’ – and it certainly hasn’t gone down well after being shared on notorious Reddit page r/ChoosingBeggars, with people saying they ‘don’t deserve having others celebrate them’.
One user replied to the post: ‘I would give them a $5 gift card from somewhere I knew they would never use. I would try for less, but I think $5 is as low as they will let you buy one… I forgot to say, HELL would FREEZE into a solid block of ice, before I would attend the shit show that wedding is going to be.’
Another wrote: ‘If this was meant to be a joke, then I don’t personally think it’s funny. If they were serious… holy crap.’ While another added: ‘Wow. I wouldn’t go to that wedding at all. Those people don’t deserve having others celebrate them.’
Above the brashness of the request, people seem to have taken issue with the use of ‘f*ck’ in a wedding invite. One user wrote: ‘Who curses in a wedding invitation? Give granny a heart attack.’
Personally, it doesn’t bother me (then again, I’m Scottish, so I f*cking love saying f*ck).
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]