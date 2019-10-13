Couple Told To ‘Grow Up’ Over Extremely Rude Best Man Invitation To Wedding

Pexels/Wedding Shaming/Facebook

At this point in time, pretty much every wedding you can think of has been done.

From festivals to mountains tops, underwater to outer space (possibly), you’d be hard pushed to find a venue or theme not already used for a wedding.

Still, even if your theme or location isn’t exactly original, couples can always make the day their own by marking it with their own stamp of charisma and personality. As long as it’s not too sweary of course, no one wants wedding invitations full of cuss words do they?

Well, it seems one couple does, as per The Sun:

Facebook

The invitation, seemingly sent to a groom’s best man because it’s top best man bants, was shared on a ‘Wedding Shaming’ Facebook page, where annoyed guests and attendees can go to vent their frustrations about the sometimes ridiculous demands a bride or groom might make.

With delightful phrases such as: ‘Hey f*ck face,’ ‘Now we are organising a motherf*cking wedding,’ ‘Will you be my f*cking best man?’ and the simple ‘Suck a d*ck,’ the invite would’ve surely made Samuel L. Jackson himself question how many f*cks is too many.

Miramax

The post naturally attracted a fair few comments on the ol’ ‘shaming’ page, with some great use of sarcasm conveyed through the ever popular ‘Mocking Spongebob’ type.

As one person simply wrote: ‘Wow so EdGy!!!’

Another comment read:

Oh man… I feel like that could’ve been done so much better. I love to swear so… I WANT to love this. But it’s a little too much.

Another said:

every time i see one of these it reminds me of a 9 year old who just started swearing to sound cool [sic]

Facebook

In other wedding news, and in other ‘striving to be original’ wedding news, a bride decided to do away with the traditional white dress and instead rocked an increasingly popular T Rex outfit. Because why not, it’s your day and you want to be comfortable, right? Oh yeah also, top bants from the Bantersaurus Rex!

The post was shared on Reddit, where the bride’s sister wrote: ‘My sister was a real ‘bridezilla’ this weekend.’

Classic wedding bants m8.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]