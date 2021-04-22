Couple Try Throwing Wedding At Vacant $5.7 Million Mansion Before Being Caught By Cops

Zola/Coldwell Banker Realty

A couple who attempted to host their wedding at a vacant $5.7 million mansion in Florida had their big day quashed when, much to their surprise, the owner of the property happened to be home.

Shenita Jones and Courtney Wilson had meticulously planned the nuptials, even creating a website dedicated to their wedding day.

The venue would be a sprawling mansion located in the Southwest Ranches, a suburban town on the outskirts of Miami. The only problem was, the property is currently owned by the heir of an IHOP restaurant franchise, Nathan Finkel.

Wilson had reportedly posed as a prospective buyer, visiting the mansion multiple times ahead of the big day, Associated Press reports.

Unbeknown to Finkel, the couple had planned two days of celebrations at his property, even going as far as to call it their ‘dream home’ and ‘the Wilson estate’ on their wedding website.

On the day of the planned nuptials, Wilson and one other person arrived at the estate to set up for the wedding, believing it to be vacant. Disaster struck when it turned out Finkel was actually home and lived on the property in a different building.

In a 911 call, Finkel told authorities: ‘I have people trespassing on my property. And they keep harassing me, calling me. They say they’re having a wedding here and it’s God’s message. I don’t know what’s going on. All I want is [for] it to stop. And they’re sitting at my property right at the front gate right now.’

In response, two police officers were called to the scene, who told Wilson to leave. The couple were not charged.

When asked for comment, Wilson told the publication: ‘I don’t want to talk about it.’

According to Town Attorney Keith Poliakoff, Wilson had visited the property a number of times, taking photos of the mansion on each visit. At one point he had asked Finkel if he could use the house to host the wedding.

‘A few months later this guy asked Nathan if he could use Nathan’s backyard for his wedding. Nathan said no,’ Poliakoff said.

Aside from the wedding ceremony on April 17, the brazen couple had even invited guests back to the house the following day for brunch.

‘We are honoured to invite you back to our home for a wonderful Sunday brunch. Our guests will be served up delicacies from our renowned chef on our resort-style pool while being entertained by the sounds of a live jazz band,’ the website said.