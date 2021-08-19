Couple Use Laundry To Seek Revenge On Their Camera Crazed Neighbour

@megancreid21/TikTok

A US couple used laundry to wage war against their ‘crazy neighbour’ and their cameras.

When you live in relatively close proximity to your neighbours, it can feel hard to have any sense of privacy, especially if you aren’t particularly sociable with them.

However, there’s a difference between constantly, awkwardly saying hello to one another and someone pointing cameras at your house without your permission.

Megan Reid (@megancreid21) recently posted a TikTok that has amassed a whopping 3.8 million views, with follow-up videos also attracting millions of viewers.

Apparently, their neighbour put up five cameras outside their house, all pointing towards the couple’s residence. Why? It’s unclear at the moment, but Megan and her fiancé didn’t hesitate in taking their own action. ‘When your crazy neighbour has five cameras pointed at your front door/driveway… you put up a clothesline,’ she wrote in the caption.

She showed off the clothesline in another video. ‘The final product! She called the police and they laughed,’ Megan also wrote. It didn’t really bring an end to their quarrelling though, with the neighbour reportedly ‘setting off an alarm every time I let my dogs out in a fenced yard’.

In response to someone joking about her phoning the police, Megan explained, ‘She actually contacted the counter terrorism line and said they were hanging from the power lines.’

Most commenters believe it’s an invasion of privacy. ‘I do not understand how people are allowed to do this,’ one wrote. ‘I bet she sits and watched all day long bc she has nothing better to do with her sad life,’ another wrote. ‘Neighbour calls the cops complaining her cameras can’t see what they’re doing because they put up sheets,’ a third commented.

