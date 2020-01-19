Jack and Harriet Morrison Couple Who Were Together For Nearly 65 Years Die On The Same Day AP

A couple who were together for almost 65 years have died on the very same day at a nursing home in St. Louis.

Jack Morrison, 86, died first on January 11, with wife Harriet Morrison, 83, dying just hours later on the very same day.

Staff at the nursing home had reportedly placed their beds together in their final hours, allowing them to hold hands before they passed away.

Sue Wagener, a niece who was raised by the Morrisons, said:

I’m sad. But I know they’re at peace and they’re back together. It truly was a love story for the books.

The couple first met when Harriet joined her father on a trip with his drum and bugle corp. Jack had been driving the charter bus which ferried the musicians to some of their concerts, and it was here where their romance began.

Sue revealed Jack and Harriet first had their very first date on Halloween of 1955, where they went to a ‘little diner’. According to Sue, the couple were ‘never separated from that day on’.

They tied the knot just six months later, and went on to run and grow V-K Bus Lines while raising their two sons and Sue.

Outside of work, the couple were active active Moolah Shriners, a fraternal order dedicated to philanthropic causes. They travelled the world at each other’s side, with Shrine-related trips taking them to Europe and Australia.

Their fellow Shriners member, Wayne Price, has spoken about the couple’s closeness:

You didn’t see Jack unless you saw Harriet.

Sadly, about one year ago, Harriet fell while walking their dog; breaking her pelvis and hip. She also had dementia and was moved to The Woodlands of Arnold nursing home and rehabilitation centre.

At the same time, Jack was having difficulties living at home and Sue persuaded him to move to a villa at the Woodlands in May last year.

In September, Jack also suffered a fall, which caused him to break his neck. He was then moved into the nursing home, just four doors down the hall from his beloved Harriet.

During their time at the home, the couple would reportedly still take naps together while holding hands, one in a wheelchair and the other in bed. According to Sue, some days Harriet would know her husband, and other days she didn’t.

On Christmas Eve, Sue told Jack Harriet had stopped eating and drinking, and after hearing the news, he too barely ate or drank.

At approximately 11pm on January 10, a nurse rang Sue to say Harriet appeared to be close to the end of her life, and to ask if staff might move furniture from Jack’s room so the couple could be together one last time. Sue replied that there was nothing she would love more.

Our thoughts are with the family of Jack and Harriet Morrison at this difficult time.