Couple Who Were Told They Couldn’t Have Children Spot Angel In Ultrasound Of Their Miracle Child

Britainy Clark/Facebook

A young couple who were told they couldn’t have children have spoken about seeing the face of their ‘guardian angel’ in the ultrasound scan of their miracle baby.

Britainy Clark and her partner James Grouvel were told they wouldn’t be able to conceive children naturally because of Britainy’s endometriosis.

Endometriosis is a condition where the lining of the uterus grows in other places, such as in the fallopian tubes, ovaries or along the pelvis, meaning the process of getting pregnant can be slower and sometimes impossible.

Britainy Clark/Facebook

Britainy, 24, said it was James who pointed out she might be pregnant when she started getting sick, however she refused to believe him until she took two separate pregnancy tests which both came back positive.

She said told the Mirror:

I was proper shocked I got pregnant, it was actually my partner that realised and I refused to believe it. I was getting quite sick and he said I might be, so I took two tests and a clear blue as well. It was amazing.

When the couple, from Swindon, went for their first scan at 12 weeks, Britainy became worried that something ‘wasn’t right’.

Britainy Clark/Facebook

She continued:

I sent the photo to my auntie and mum in a group text as I thought there’s something not quite right about it.

Both Britainy’s mum and auntie agreed they could see a face and hand in the picture of the scan, prompting her aunty to suggest it could be their miracle baby’s guardian angel.

Britainy explained:

My auntie said that there’s a guardian angel looking over the baby which I thought is quite sweet.

The loved up couple are now excitedly awaiting the birth of their first child.

The concept of being able to see things or faces in clouds of inanimate objects of abstract patterns is called pareidolia. Common examples of this include people seeing the man in the moon or the moon rabbit.

Britainy Clark/Facebook

This was once considered a symptom of human psychosis, however it’s now widely recognised as being a normal human tendency.

Pareidolia is not confined to humans either – scientists have spent years teaching computers to use visual clues to ‘see’ faces and other images.

Sometimes, pareidolia can occur when a person seeks comfort, for example when a loved one passes away. People have reported seeing their grandparents flying up to heaven, and others have spotted the faces of their loved ones in objects.

Congratulations, Britainy and James.

