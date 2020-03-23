Couple With 53-Year Age Gap Have TikTok Channel Where They Snog And Sing

Couple With 53-Year Age Gap Make TikTok Channel Where They Snog And Sing @_garyandalmeda_/TikTok

A loved-up couple with a 53-year age gap are constantly showing off their passion on a TikTok channel full of videos of them snogging and serenading each other through song.

Gary and Almeda Hardwick have been creating TikTok videos for some time now, but like many other social media users out there, they appear to have stepped up their output following government recommendations that people stay indoors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The internet has been rife with viral TikTok videos of people dancing recently, with users from across the globe coming together to take part in routines. Gary and Almeda don’t seem to be the dance routine type, though, and instead dedicate most of their videos to one thing; snogging.

It’s quite a unusual form of entertainment for TikTok, but the American couple has managed to amass a whopping 14,300 followers on the platform, so it’s clear a lot of people are in to the PDA.

The couple can be seen displaying their affections through song, with videos showing Gary mouthing along to various tunes while gazing lovingly at Almeda and regularly taking breaks to lock lips with his beloved other half.

Though Gary appears to be the more regular lip-singer, Almeda does sometimes get in on the action and one TikTok shows the pair mouthing along together to the duet Islands in the Stream, by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers.

Take a look at a compilation of their videos here:

Gary, 21, and Almeda, 74, met at Almeda’s son’s funeral and married after just two weeks. The pair spoke about their relationship in an interview on Loose Women in 2018, where they confirmed they had a healthy sex life.

Gary, who has step-grandchildren older than he is, added:

We know that we have true love and happiness, and that’s what matters.

As well as using TikTok, the loving couple run a YouTube channel where they share insights to other aspects of their life, such as their ‘nightly routine’.

Though the pair have been met with some criticism about their relationship, they stuck up for themselves on YouTube, saying:

I would say we have found happiness. We want to let people know that they too have someone regardless of their age, same-sex relationship and inter-racial relationships. Let us have our happiness and find your own way of happiness.

With social distancing and self-isolation being recommended for the coming weeks, Gary and Almeda will most likely continue to give their followers what they want with videos of them playing tonsil-tennis. I can’t imagine creating them is a very arduous task!