Couples Can Get Paid $3,000 To Have Sex On Different Mattresses

Shutterstock



Do you love having sex? Do you love earning money? If your answer is yes, then do I have the job for you!

Advert

Sleep Standards, a website that shares product reviews and sleep-related advice, is looking for people to test out eight mattresses to determine which is best for getting down and dirty, and it’s offering $3,000 to those who do so.

Admittedly most people love both sex and money, so there is another stipulation involved that aims to whittle down the competition: you must be in a couple.

Couple in bed Pixabay

That’s not to say single people aren’t having sex – a lot of them are probably having more sex than the couples – but this job spans eight weeks, so the company needs partners who can return to the sack time and again.

Advert

In recognition of National Couple Day on August 18, Sleep Standards plans to test eight mattresses that are already rated as the best for sex currently on the market, in an effort to find out exactly what makes each one so great and to determine which comes out on top – no pun intended.

To do so, the company needs five couples, who will be sent one mattress a week for eight weeks, with each new arrival swapped out for the previous one. Participants will be required to spend some ‘quality time’ – wink wink, nudge nudge – on the mattresses in the comfort of their own home before reviewing their bonk-ability.

The company is looking for ‘extremely honest reviews’, and couples will be required to rate each product from 1-10 on bounciness, firmness, noise, edge support, comfort and cooling, as well as providing an overall score.

Alongside the $3,000, Sleep Standards is also offering one free mattress of your choice at the end of the experiment, ensuring you’re firmly – or softly, depending on your preference – set up for future saucy sessions.

Couple in bed Pexels

If this sounds like your dream job, then all you need to do is provide a headshot or a 60-second introductory video in which you talk about your ‘passion’ for the position being offered, and attach links to existing social media accounts. Applicants must be 18 or over and a resident of the United States.

Don’t worry about your headshot being be used in the latest advert for the best sex mattress, as couples have options to remain anonymous if you want to protect your privacy.

Advert

You can find out more about the job and submit your application here.