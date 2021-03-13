Credit Card Purchases Trigger Same Chemical Reaction In Brain As Cocaine, Study Finds

Pexels/PA Images

Those who dub themselves as shopaholics really could be addicted to using their credit cards, research has shown.

The study conducted by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology found that credit card purchases trigger the same chemical reaction in the brain as cocaine does.

Advert 10

Due to not having to immediately pay credit card bills, researchers found that this ‘steps on the gas’ for spenders as it puts the cost of the item they’re buying to the back of their mind and encourages them to spend more.

Pexels

Arguably, having the later pay those bills could be seen as the same come down people get from taking drugs as well.

People don’t get this so-called high from all purchases, however. It was found that spending money on more enjoyable things like a restaurant tab or on a holiday created a greater ‘hit’ for buyers, compared to using their card to buy more day-to-day things like fuel.

Advert 10

As per MailOnline, the study’s co-author, Professor Drazen Prelec, said:

The reward networks in the brain that are activated by all kinds of rewards are activated by a credit card purchase. The act of putting that plastic credit card in your hand is associated with enjoyable purchases.

While the brain reacted to ‘enjoyable purchases’, it was found that the price of these items didn’t really play a part in activating the striatum.

Pexels

Advert 10

The study continued to explain: ‘We find that activation in the classical reward networks (the striatum) differentiates credit card purchases from non-purchases, and, importantly, bears little relation to price. In contrast, activation in these same networks is a weak predictor of cash purchases, but interacts with price to predict purchases of cheaper instead of more expensive items.’

‘Activation in the insula, a brain region previously linked to pain-of-paying, does not differentiate credit from cash purchases in our study,’ it adds.