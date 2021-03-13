unilad
Advert

Credit Card Purchases Trigger Same Chemical Reaction In Brain As Cocaine, Study Finds

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 13 Mar 2021 14:57
Credit Card Purchases Trigger Same Chemical Reaction In Brain As Cocaine, Study FindsPexels/PA Images

Those who dub themselves as shopaholics really could be addicted to using their credit cards, research has shown.

The study conducted by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology found that credit card purchases trigger the same chemical reaction in the brain as cocaine does.

Advert

Due to not having to immediately pay credit card bills, researchers found that this ‘steps on the gas’ for spenders as it puts the cost of the item they’re buying to the back of their mind and encourages them to spend more.

Pexels

Arguably, having the later pay those bills could be seen as the same come down people get from taking drugs as well.

People don’t get this so-called high from all purchases, however. It was found that spending money on more enjoyable things like a restaurant tab or on a holiday created a greater ‘hit’ for buyers, compared to using their card to buy more day-to-day things like fuel.

Advert

As per MailOnline, the study’s co-author, Professor Drazen Prelec, said:

The reward networks in the brain that are activated by all kinds of rewards are activated by a credit card purchase. The act of putting that plastic credit card in your hand is associated with enjoyable purchases.

While the brain reacted to ‘enjoyable purchases’, it was found that the price of these items didn’t really play a part in activating the striatum.

Pexels
Advert

The study continued to explain: ‘We find that activation in the classical reward networks (the striatum) differentiates credit card purchases from non-purchases, and, importantly, bears little relation to price. In contrast, activation in these same networks is a weak predictor of cash purchases, but interacts with price to predict purchases of cheaper instead of more expensive items.’

‘Activation in the insula, a brain region previously linked to pain-of-paying, does not differentiate credit from cash purchases in our study,’ it adds.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Curfew For Men Trends In UK After Sarah Everard Disappearance
News

Curfew For Men Trends In UK After Sarah Everard Disappearance

#MarjorieTraitorGreene Trends In US As She Works To Delay $1.9 Trillion Stimulus Bill
News

#MarjorieTraitorGreene Trends In US As She Works To Delay $1.9 Trillion Stimulus Bill

Ryan Murphy Shares Shares First Look At Macaulay Culkin’s American Horror Story Character
Celebrity

Ryan Murphy Shares Shares First Look At Macaulay Culkin’s American Horror Story Character

Murders Of Trans People Up 233% From This Time Last Year
News

Murders Of Trans People Up 233% From This Time Last Year

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Life, Drugs, Money, Now, Shopping

Credits

MailOnline

  1. MailOnline

    How credit card purchases trigger the same chemical reaction in the brain as COCAINE and drive more spending

 