Creepy Clown Photobombs Girl’s Dance At Haunted Hayride

It’s officially spooky season, which means we should probably be on high alert for things that could jump out and give us the heebie-jeebies.

But it seems one woman didn’t get the Halloween memo when she was scared off her feet by a creepy clown photobomber. To be fair to the poor girl, I challenge anyone to not have the bejesus scared out of them by this creepy clown in particular.

Sarati was performing a peppy dance routine while her friend Jesse Callahan filmed her at the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride, but she got more than just a fright when the spooky photobomber scared her so badly that she lost her footing and fell over.

You can watch the creepy-yet-hilarious moment here:

That really is some creepy shit.

Callahan said Sarati had asked him to get his phone out and start filming her dance, but not even he was prepared for what happened when she started busting her moves.

The enthusiastic dancer gave a thumbs up before launching into her performance, but seconds later, a cast member from the hayride dressed as a scary clown crab-walked into frame behind Sarati, before scurrying across the ground on all fours to approach her from behind.

Sarati was taken aback when she noticed the clown, who scared her so badly she tripped and fell to the ground.

I’m not going to lie, I think if a clown like that approached me out of the blue I’d be on my arse within a matter of seconds too. Props to the man in the costume for living up to his role and fully scaring the crap out of her.

Meanwhile, if you’re in the market for a little bit of spooking, you might want to check out this incredibly terrifying daddy-daughter zombie-esque photoshoot by Tiffany Renfroe, from Dothan, Alabama.

Sharing the gruesome pictures on social media, Tiffany wrote:

No babies were scared in this process, our children are used to the mask (Daddy wears it to bed practically), they are used to dressing up, and Oakley is no different, although she is intrigued by everything she is not scared. If anything, she was mad I wouldn’t give her all the gut goodies.

Tiffany says she’s been humbled by the support she’s received for her spooky artwork.

