‘Criminal Astrologer’ Reveals The Star Sign Most Likely To Be A Serial Killer

by : Julia Banim on : 03 Oct 2021 16:48
'Criminal Astrologer' Reveals The Star Sign Most Likely To Be A Serial KillerAlamy

A ‘criminal astrologer’ has revealed the star sign most likely to be associated with serial killers, no doubt freaking out many of those who like keeping up to date with their horoscopes.

Meg Miller, co-presenter of the Gruesome Podcast recently took to TikTok with an ‘interesting fact’ for all those interested in true crime and astrology.

Check it out below:

@gruesomepodcast If you’re a Capricorn, you might also be a serial killer. #serialkiller #astrology ♬ original sound – Meg + Coni

According to Miller, Capricorns are the most likely to become serial killers, and there are some pretty chilling examples to back this up.

Ian Brady, Joel Rifkin and Harold Shipman were all born under the Capricorn star sign, as were the notorious ‘wolf of Moscow’ Vasili Komaroff and German serial killer Niels Högel.

As a Aquarius born a tad too close to the Capricorn cusp for comfort, I’ve been slightly creeped out by this sinister association, as have many of Miller’s Capricorn followers.

One person commented that their ‘Capricorn self be quaking right now’, while another worryingly remarked that they ‘guess their friends are right’ about them.

Ian Brady (PA)PA
Of course, if you are a kind-hearted Capricorn, then never fear. There’s plenty of goodness associated with this earth sign, too.

According to Astrology Zodiac Signs, Capricorns make for ‘good managers’, being ‘responsible, disciplined’ and in possession of good ‘self-control’:

It is the sign of decisions made to be protected from monsters in our minds, lives, and immediate physical surrounding.

Always ready to transform into something that scares those scary things off, Capricorn speaks of each natural chain reaction of fear, where one scary thing leads to many others, rising up as defensive mechanisms that only make things worse.

‘Immersed in their secrecy, they face the world just as they are – brave enough to never run away, but constantly afraid of their inner monsters.’

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Life, Serial Killer

