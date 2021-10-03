‘Criminal Astrologer’ Reveals The Star Sign Most Likely To Be A Serial Killer
A ‘criminal astrologer’ has revealed the star sign most likely to be associated with serial killers, no doubt freaking out many of those who like keeping up to date with their horoscopes.
Meg Miller, co-presenter of the Gruesome Podcast recently took to TikTok with an ‘interesting fact’ for all those interested in true crime and astrology.
According to Miller, Capricorns are the most likely to become serial killers, and there are some pretty chilling examples to back this up.
Ian Brady, Joel Rifkin and Harold Shipman were all born under the Capricorn star sign, as were the notorious ‘wolf of Moscow’ Vasili Komaroff and German serial killer Niels Högel.
As a Aquarius born a tad too close to the Capricorn cusp for comfort, I’ve been slightly creeped out by this sinister association, as have many of Miller’s Capricorn followers.
One person commented that their ‘Capricorn self be quaking right now’, while another worryingly remarked that they ‘guess their friends are right’ about them.
Of course, if you are a kind-hearted Capricorn, then never fear. There’s plenty of goodness associated with this earth sign, too.
According to Astrology Zodiac Signs, Capricorns make for ‘good managers’, being ‘responsible, disciplined’ and in possession of good ‘self-control’:
It is the sign of decisions made to be protected from monsters in our minds, lives, and immediate physical surrounding.
Always ready to transform into something that scares those scary things off, Capricorn speaks of each natural chain reaction of fear, where one scary thing leads to many others, rising up as defensive mechanisms that only make things worse.
‘Immersed in their secrecy, they face the world just as they are – brave enough to never run away, but constantly afraid of their inner monsters.’
