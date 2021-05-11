Crocs Is Donating Thousands More Free Pairs A Day To Healthcare Workers

PA Images

Crocs is donating thousands of free pairs of shoes to healthcare workers.

The shoe brand, known for its questionable appearance but extremely comfy feel, donated a staggering 860,000 free pairs to healthcare workers over the course of 2020, and has now decided to do it again as a way of thanking frontline healthcare workers for their hard work during the ongoing pandemic.

The footwear company will be giving away 10,000 shoes a day, with healthcare workers able to get by signing up for the offer on the Crocs website.

The offer is thought to have begun yesterday, May 10, and will run until Friday, May 14.

The website explains, ‘In 2020, Crocs donated over 860,000 free pairs of shoes to healthcare workers on the frontlines of COVID-19. Now, just one year later, there’s no better way to say thank you than by doing it all over again.’

‘From now through May 14th 2021, we’re once again GIVING AWAY 10,000 PAIRS OF CROCS AT WORK shoes a day to healthcare heroes who continue to provide comfort in our communities,’ it continues.

You might want to get up early in time to grab your pair, however, as it appears its reaching its daily giveaway limit quickly. If this is the case, Crocs advises you to check back the following day at 12pm ET. If you access the site prior to that time, you’ll apparently be put in a pre-queue.

Apply for a pair of Crocs here.

