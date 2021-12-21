Curry House Offers Jabs and Jalfrezi With New Vaccine Initiative

Alamy

Bradford residents will be able to enjoy a tasty tikka or spicy jalfrezi after protecting themselves against coronavirus as vaccines will be offered up at a curry house this week.

British Asian restaurant MyLahore is set to hand out first and second vaccinations as well as booster jabs from 5.00pm-9.00pm on Thursday, December 23, in a bid to reach more people in Yorkshire’s third-largest city.

Advert 10

The move comes as Boris Johnson urges the British public to get their vaccinations and booster jabs to help prevent the spread of coronavirus following a spike in the new Omicron variant.

MyLahore is set to continue serving meals while the vaccinations are being offered, meaning customers can look forward to their food after their jab rather than having to pass the time in a dull waiting room.

The restaurant’s boss, Ishfaq Farooq, acknowledged the NHS is ‘under increasing pressure’ with the spread of the new variant and stressed that it is a ‘race against time to get as many people vaccinated’ as possible.

Advert 10

Per The Independent, Farooq continued:

We all have a part to play in this and help our NHS get through this, which is why we’ve decided to put on this clinic. By holding it on an evening time it will offer greater convenience for our customers and staff.

Bradford has reported 1,536 coronavirus cases in a week, the equivalent of a rate of 283 per 100,000 population in the seven days up to December 13, while the North East and Yorkshire region of the NHS has delivered 16.3 million vaccinations up to December 19.

Alamy

Advert 10

Rukeya Miah, deputy associate director of nursing with the Bradford District and Craven Vaccination Programme, has noted that holding a vaccine clinic at the restaurant may help encourage people who are otherwise nervous or skeptical about the jab, as it will offer a chance for health staff to engage with them directly.

She commented: ‘We’re pleased to be working alongside MyLahore. All NHS staff are working incredibly hard to get as many people vaccinated as we possibly can because of the threat the Omicron variant poses to us and our communities.’

The latest data from the government states that a total of 127,528,154 vaccinations have been given out in the UK so far, including 51,498,034 first doses, 47,051,876 second doses and 28,978,244 booster shots.