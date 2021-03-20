Customer Buys ‘Dozen Masks’ But Is Furious When They’re Sent 12

Pixabay/Philip Lewis/Twitter

Dozen: noun, determiner. Means, ‘a group or set of twelve’, for example: ‘This recipe makes three dozen cookies.’

Most people know what a dozen means, but on the off chance you don’t, the above is a dictionary definition explaining that it means 12. ‘Half a dozen’ means six, and ‘three dozen’ means 36. Are you with me?

I don’t think the definition of a ‘dozen’ is too hard to comprehend, but apparently the claim that it equals 12 is just not good enough for some people.

Zada McCray, who runs an art and crafts store in Minnesota, US, came across one of these people after they ordered a dozen custom facemasks for a baby shower.

Zada fulfilled the order and sent 12 masks to the customer along with a bill of $60 for the dozen, with each mask costing $5. Soon after, however, she received an email with the subject line ‘Wrong mask order’.

A screenshot shared on Twitter showed the rest of the email, which read:

Hello. I ordered a dozen custom masks from you. However, you only sent me 12! I really needed them all. I would like a refund please and I will no longer support your business. I try to support black own business but you guys continue to rip people off.

Now, as I made clear earlier, a dozen equals 12. The customer clearly states that she ordered ‘a dozen custom masks’, and received 12, but evidently she was not familiar with the dictionary definition of the word.

Zada remained courteous and professional in her response as she apologised to the customer for being unsatisfied before going on to explain what had happened, writing: ‘A dozen equals 12. If you needed more than a dozen I am more than happy to make the correct amount you need.’

The shop owner explained she couldn’t offer a refund as the order was not incorrect, but she was willing to provide the remaining masks needed and offered a $5 coupon.

Unfortunately, the customer refused to accept they were in the wrong and bluntly responded: ‘I’m not interested.’

The customer explained that the event was now over, and that they’d ‘never heard’ of a dozen meaning 12.

They then shared their own definition of the word, writing: ‘I swear it was pronounced “dub zen” like a dub (20) whatever tho.’

‘Dub’, meaning 20, is apparently usually associated with packages of weed in the US, so while the customer’s explanation wasn’t entirely unbelievable, most people were on Zada’s side in this particular situation.

The unbelievable exchange was widely shared online and the shop owner made the most of the situation by launching offers and new merchandise, urging customers to use the code ‘dubzen’ to get discounts on the site.

Zada later expressed her gratitude at the show of support, explaining that while she might have lost one customer to the definition of ‘dozen’, she’d gained more than 4,000 new followers as a result.