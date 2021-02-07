Cyclist Who Flipped Off Trump Ran For Office And Defeated Local Republican Getty/julibriskman/Twitter

The cyclist who famously flipped off former president Donald Trump went on to run for office; now, she’s been sworn in after defeating a local Republican candidate.

Trump was left so enraged after Juli Briskman gave him the middle finger in 2017, that he demanded she be dismissed from her job. Unfortunately, her employers did let her go in the fall out that ensued, claiming that she had violated their social media policy.

However, the incident only lit a greater fire in Briskman, 53, who went on to run in a local election, won, and has since been sworn in as supervisor for the Algonkian District of Loudoun County, Virginia.

In a development that would surely have Trump tweeting in fury had he not been banned from every major social media platform, Briskman also now sits on the Local Board of Supervisors that oversees legislation for Loudoun County’s leisure facilities. This includes Trump’s National Golf Club.

Speaking with The Guardian in 2019, Briskman revealed she had no regrets about flipping Trump off, and that the incident had actually motivated her to run for office.

She said:

He is just that bad. I just wanted to make sure he saw me. It’s not that often someone gets that opportunity to express their opinion to the highest elected official in the land.

After being forced to resign from her day job, Briskman made a decision on the way home that very same day that she ‘wasn’t going to be silenced’.

Among other accomplishments, Briskman has so far spent her time in office working to remove a confederate statue, install bike lanes, manage the county’s budget and COVID relief programs and officially apologize for school segregation. She has also established an environmental commission.

Just this week, Briskman, who has lived and worked in Loudoun County for more than 20 years, announced her new gun ordinance bill will be going up for approval soon.