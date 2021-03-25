Dad Bods Preferred By Nearly 75% Of Singles, Survey Shows

Universal Pictures/Marvel

Put down the weights and pick up a beer, gentlemen – a survey has found that nearly 75% of singles prefer a dad bod.

I’m sure the news will be welcomed by many, as some of us have put on a few pounds with gyms having shut their doors for months on end.

However, if you’ve been planning on smashing the gym once it reopens, maybe you should think again, as it turns out chiselled abs are out, and slightly squishier midriffs are in.

The findings come as part of a survey conducted by Dating.com, which asked 2,000 people what their preferred body type was.

75% of respondents stated they were a fan of a ‘dad bod’, while 20% said that body type didn’t matter to them and that they preferred personality over appearance.

Meanwhile, 15% of respondents said they preferred a ‘Barbie or Ken-like body type’.

Discussing the surprising results, Maria Sullivan, dating expert and vice president of Dating.com, said:

Very fit and in shape bodies are seen as ideal when it comes to attracting a partner; however, the users of Dating.com just proved that isn’t always the case when it comes to real life romances.

‘Movies and TV shows tend to promote Barbie and Ken body types, giving people the idea that they need to look similar in order to find their match. We’re happy to be able to confirm that is not how the real world actually operate,’ she added.

In the wake of the move towards appreciating a good dad bod, 45% of the survey respondents who said they had a dad bod even put ‘#dadbod’ in their bios because they’re proud of their appearance.

You go, guys.