Dad Builds Harry Potter Loving Daughter Her Own Diagon Alley Through Hidden Wardrobe

If there was a ‘Best Dad in The World’ award, this guy would definitely be a contender for it after building his daughter her very onw Diagon Alley.

Dylan, from London, decided to build it for his Harry Potter-loving daughter Ella as a birthday present.

In true Harry Potter style, he built in amazing replica inside Ella’s wardrobe so no muggles could find their way in there.

Ella’s dad has since created an Instagram page to show off their mini Diagon Alley. The bio for the page created by Dylan reads, ‘I built this street for my daughter for lockdown and she’s just found it through her wardrobe!’

To Olivanders to Flourish and Blotts, this replica has it all with Dylan promising to add a new shop to it by Christmas.

Dylan has since spoken to Bored Panda about his creation and explained that it took him months to plan and design it.

The doting dad explained:

I used mainly wood and MDF, but also I found wallpaper, for example, with books printed on it which really helped make it look good but take less time. I wanted to do something special for Ella after homeschooling while I was working too and staying in so much.

Dylan continued, ‘Inspiration happened one lunchtime standing in the room wondering what to do with it and it occurred to me that even though it was not much use as a room, it felt like a mini street as we live in an old Victorian terrace house.’

The actual building of the alley apparently took Dylan around a month to complete. He started it on August 24 to finish it late September in time for Ella’s birthday an stayed up until 2am the night before to make sure it was finished in time.

