Dad Shares Incredibly Beautiful Moment Youngest Daughter Hears for The First Time

A proud father has shared the moment his youngest daughter heard for the first time with the help of hearing aids.

Tristan Storer, from Mollerin, Australia, posted a video of the emotional moment his daughter, Macy, got fitted with the devices at a hearing centre.

In the video, little Macy sits on her dad’s knee and at first looks surprised by what she’s listening to as the Hearing Australia staff member reassures the young girl.

You can watch the emotional moment below:

Today our youngest daughter had the sound “switched on” for the very first time. Can’t speak highly enough of the team at hearing Australia who have guided us through this journey over the last month. #oneprouddad#hearingaids pic.twitter.com/B42p0TdDve — Tristan Storer (@trisso_14) October 23, 2019

As Macy’s mum, Laura Hutton-Storer, says ‘hi baby girl’ after the first device has been fitted, the staff member then fits the second while Laura asks, ‘can you hear us?’

Laura then continues to talk to Macy, calling her a ‘beautiful girl’ and repeatedly saying ‘hi’ to her, while the little girl reaches up to touch her ears as though to make sense of what she’s hearing.

The young girl’s father tries to take her hands away from her ears to protect the hearing aids, at which point Macy seems to become slightly overwhelmed by the whole experience and covers her face with her hands.

To reassure her, the Hearing Australia staff member says ‘it’s mum and dad’, while her mum adds ‘it’s alright sweetie’. With Macy still appearing a little unsure, her mum tickles her tummy before becoming emotional and saying ‘oh she’s frightened’.

Macy is then given the opportunity to listen to The Wiggles’ song Hot Potato, at which point she takes her hands away from her ears and listens intently as her dad bounces her up and down on his lap.

The young girl appears to be transfixed by the music she’s hearing for the first time, with a smile appearing on her face as she slowly takes everything in.

Alongside the video, Tristan wrote:

Today our youngest daughter had the sound ‘switched on’ for the very first time. Can’t speak highly enough of the team at hearing Australia who have guided us through this journey over the last month. #oneprouddad#hearingaids

Since sharing the video on Wednesday (October 23), it has gone viral and has more than 2.6 million views, with most people extremely moved by the young girl’s experience.

While many called the moment ‘beautiful’ and ‘precious’, others wished the family ‘all the luck in the world’ as they move forward with their journey.

What an incredibly heartwarming moment.

