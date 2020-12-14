Dad Spends More Than 30 Hours Getting Tattoo Of Son's Birthmark CBC Edmonton/Facebook

A dedicated dad from Canada spent more than 30 hours getting a tattoo in an effort to make his son feel better about his birthmark.

Eight-year-old Derek Prue was born with a birthmark which covers a large portion of his torso, and as he got older his dad, Derek Prue Sr., released the young boy was self-conscious about it.

After his son insisted on wearing a t-shirt when the family went to the swimming pool, Derek Sr. decided to take action by going under the needle.

He visited tattoo artist Tony Gibbert, owner of the Juicy Quill tattoo studio in Stony Plain, Alberta, and spent 30 hours over the course of almost two months enduring the pain in order to boost his son’s confidence.

Derek became a bit suspicious when his mum asked to take pictures of his birthmark, but he had no idea they would be used as guidance for the tattoo artist.

Recalling his first session with Gibbert, Derek Sr. told CBC:

I remember the first time coming in, laying down and then after maybe three, four hours, I was like, ‘Yeah, are we almost done?’ And Tony’s like, ‘Yeah, we’re almost done the outline.’ I’m kind of glad I didn’t know how long it was going to take.

Dad getting tattoo of son's birthmark CBC Edmonton/Facebook

Gibbert admitted the process was ‘pretty painful’, saying the father had ‘been through the wringer’ to complete his mission.

The tattoo artist said it was ‘amazing’ for Derek Sr. to be able to comfort his son in the way he did, adding: ‘It’s more than just your kid seeing your name… you get to actually, like, really change the way he feels about himself.’

He continued:

Just being able to go swimming with his dad and take off his shirt and be happy and comfortable. I’m happy I get to be part of it, in a small way I get to help with what he’s trying to do.

Dad gets matching tattoo of son's birthmark CBC Edmonton/Facebook

Once Derek Sr.’s tattoo was complete he went to reveal it to his son, who was playing in the pool at the time. He called Derek over and unveiled the birthmark-like ink, prompting Derek’s face to light up with a smile.

The eight-year-old said he was ‘happy and I was a little confused’, saying: ‘I didn’t know he was going to do that.’

Explaining his decision, Derek Sr. said he didn’t want his son to be the only one with the mark on his torso.

When Derek’s mum, Shanel, asked her son if he’d go swimming without his shirt he said he’d take it off whenever his dad was around.

