Dad-To-Be, 20, Electrocuted To Death After Surviving Utility Pole Crash

I lost someone who showed me real & unconditional love. Someone who I never argued with, who never raised his voice at me or hit me. Made me feel beautiful, loved & always reminded me I could accomplish anything.

He financially supported me & gave me everything I needed, ALWAYS made sure I was taken care of. Where do I start now? How do I do it? Especially since it’s not just me anymore… How do I go through giving birth without him when that’ something he always wanted to experience.