Dad-To-Be, 20, Electrocuted To Death After Surviving Utility Pole Crash
A young man survived a car crash where he collided with a utility pole, but later died after being electrocuted.
Fabian Garnica, 20, was driving with his girlfriend, Destiny Wallace, when the car crash occurred.
The couple, who went to Texas City high school together, both had injuries but survived the ordeal on Saturday, February 8.
However, when Fabian got out the car he was fatally electrocuted.
Destiny was taken to hospital herself for the injuries she sustained from the crash and later found out she was pregnant with Fabian’s child.
While reports claim that 20-year-old Fabian stepped on a downed power line, his girlfriend took to Facebook saying this wasn’t the case.
According to Destiny, Fabian got out the car and a live wire touched the young man’s hair which is what caused him to sadly be electrocuted.
Her post read:
Fabian didn’t step on a fucking wire! It was hanging and touched his hair so fuck you all who said he should’ve stayed in the car.
Following the passing of her boyfriend, Destiny shared a heartbreaking post to Facebook where she described him as ‘the person for me’.
The post, shared February 10, reads:
I lost someone who showed me real & unconditional love. Someone who I never argued with, who never raised his voice at me or hit me. Made me feel beautiful, loved & always reminded me I could accomplish anything.
He financially supported me & gave me everything I needed, ALWAYS made sure I was taken care of. Where do I start now? How do I do it? Especially since it’s not just me anymore… How do I go through giving birth without him when that’ something he always wanted to experience.
Following the tragic incident, officials are warning others to always stay inside the vehicle and call emergency services if they have a crash involving power lines.
Texas City EMS Director Wendell Wiley said:
If you’re in a vehicle, you need to stay inside the vehicle until we can arrive on scene.
We can assess and see if the power lines are still hot. If they are, we can contact the light company. Your safest place is inside the vehicle.
Fabian’s family are holding a ritual-come-benefit on Sunday, February 16, for the late 20-year-old where they will be fundraising for his upcoming funeral.
