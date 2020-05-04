Dad Tricks Daughters Into Thinking They'll Have To Go School On Weekends After Isolation Ends sentientbomb/Twitter

Among the questions asked regarding the current state of affairs and what’s going to happen once quarantine is over is: what will the ‘new normal’ consist of?

For most of us, this question revolves around uncertainty regarding work or socialising with our friends, but for children it’s all about their education. When will schools open again? What will happen to their grades? And what will happen when their school finally does reopen?

One dad decided to make the most of this uncertainty recently when his youngest daughter wouldn’t stop pranking him, and so he hatched a plan to trick both of his children into thinking they’d have to go to school for seven days a week once isolation ends.

Liam Schewitz, 41, showed his two daughters a letter – supposedly from Boris Johnson – that said schools would be ‘making up for lost time’ by not only teaching from Monday to Friday, but also making it compulsory for children to attend school on Saturdays and Sundays for the first six months.

The 41-year-old father had seen the letter online and told UNILAD he made the decision to ‘dish it up as the ultimate punch back – the atomic option’ after his youngest daughter kept pranking them.

So what exactly had she done to deserve being told she had to go to school 24/7 once this was all over, you’re probably wondering? ‘There were lots of farts, a birthday card for my Mrs made of ‘poo’ et cetera… Pretty amateur stuff,’ Liam explained.

Liam, a sales director who is also a stand-up comedian and writer, said that while his daughters didn’t initially believe him when he simply read the letter out, it hit them as soon as he shared the letter with them in their group chat. ‘Panic ensued,’ he said.

He told UNILAD:

At first they didn’t believe it – then they got hit by the image of the letter. They then spent all day rationalising it, trying to come up with coping mechanisms. I’m a bona fide b*stard, so I enjoyed every moment of it.

While they ‘frantically’ looked into it and the eldest, who is 11, rang her friends to tell them the terrible news, Liam and his partner discussed how they were going to ‘kill time’ when the kids were at school each weekend.

He said they were ‘openly debating about going to funfairs and the beach before picking them up from school’, adding: ‘You come for me with farts and paintings of pops and I will come for you kids, you will reap the fruits of what you sow.’

When he eventually did tell them it was all an elaborate prank – ‘I couldn’t let them go to bed thinking it’ – Liam was met with shocked reactions from both his daughters, but mostly laughter.

I mean, that presumably had everything to do with the pure relief they were feeling that they didn’t actually have to go to school seven days a week. Can you even imagine?

Top work, Liam.