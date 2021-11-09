Dan Bilzerian Says Someone Stole His $1 Million Watch During Canelo Alvarez Fight

Alamy/Dan Bilzerian/Instagram

Dan Bilzerian has claimed that somebody stole his $1 million watch straight from his wrist during the recent Canelo Alvarez boxing match.

The 40-year-old poker player and businessman had been wearing a Richard Mille watch, with a value of between $950k and $1 million, to the Las Vegas fight on the night of Saturday, November 6. At some point that evening, he realised that his luxury timepiece had vanished from his wrist.

Speaking with TMZ, Bilzerian explained that he had been taking photographs with fans while heading in the direction of the ring. He believes someone could well have slipped the carbon fibre watch off in the scrum, given that it is very lightweight and without a lockable clasp.

Bilzerian reportedly filed a police report shortly after the fight ended, and is now offering a $50,000 reward for those with any information resulting in the watch being returned to him.

As per TMZ, law enforcement sources have stated that officers took a larceny report, adding that an investigation into the alleged theft is now underway.

The missing watch is pictured below:

Bilzerian unfortunately didn’t have the watch insured at the time of the incident, and the venue apparently wasn’t able to get any surveillance footage from the walkout area, the zone where Bilzerian believes the watch was snatched.

However, Bilzerian remains hopeful that the reward money could well prompt someone to come forward with footage of when he was surrounded by people, with the chance that the alleged thief was captured on camera.

