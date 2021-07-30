Danish YouTuber Dies After Attempting To Film Himself On Cliff’s Edge

@albertdyrlund/Instagram

YouTuber Albert Dyrlund has died in a fatal accident at the age of 22.

Dyrlund was in Italy when the accident occurred. He was filming content for his YouTube channel when he tripped over a slope and fell more than 200 metres (656ft) to the ground.

His mother has confirmed the news of his death to local media, and said she and the family are ‘in great grief’.

Albert Dyrlund/YouTube

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Citizen Service also confirmed the news of Dyrlund’s death, Newsweek reports.

The late 22-year-old had 170,000 subscribers on YouTube, who have expressed their devestation at the news of his passing.

One person wrote on Twitter, ‘Albert Dyrlund, one of the biggest youtubers in Denmark, fell down a cliff in Italy while filming a video and died. May he Rest In Peace.’

Another person wrote, ‘In memory of Albert! I will never forget the meetups you held back in the Novopleco times. You will be remembered, forever.’

A third said, ‘Rest in [peace] Albert Dyrlund. this is pretty surreal. he was only 22 years. for internationals, he had been a Danish youtuber since a young age and very known in Denmark.’

Dyrlund isn’t the only one to have sadly fallen to his death for content opportunities; influencer Sofia Cheung died earlier this month after trying to take photographs at Ha Pak Lai park’s Pineapple Mountain in Hong Kong.

The location where Sofia was taking the photograph is reportedly popular with hikers, especially for its views at sunset.

In the wake of her death, people have been campaigning on social media for people to stop risking their lives for the purpose of creating content.

